CARROLLTON — Huntsville’s wrestling team hit the road for the fourth tournament of their wrestling season where they found success.
The Hornets would bring home three gold medals from sophomore Isabel Saumell, senior Tyler Pomeroy and junior Sakari Karhu.
Samuell, a one 145-weight class, was able to take home gold after a pinfall in the championship match over Springtown’s Evelyn Brown.
Pomeroy, a 150-weight class wrestler, won in the championship match against Springtown’s Grant Butler with a 5-4 win.
Karhu wrestled in the 190-weight class and won with a pinfall after 93 seconds against Chisholm Trails’ Christian Clark. That pin was his fourth over the weekend leading him to the gold medal.
Huntsville’s girls team finished the tournament in sixth place as a team scoring 63 points. They would also see Krystina Baldwin finish in third, and Taryn Cahill finished fourth in their respective classes.
Noah Dierksheide and Lane Taylor both finished second in their respective classes.
The Hornets will be back on the mats on Dec. 17 where they will wrestle in the Keller event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.