HUNTSVILLE — After a season that saw its struggles, Huntsville boys basketball saw three members earn all-district honors.
The Hornets earned nods to the all-district first team and two honorable mentions.
Sophomore guard Ayden Pierson was Huntsville’s leading scorer all year and for his efforts, he was tabbed as a first-team player.
Freshmen Chad Johnson and Brett Butler were named to the honorable mention squad for their work on the hardwood.
Huntsville’s season would end without a playoff appearance after dropping their season finale to Kingwood Park at home. The Hornets would have needed a play-in game to make the postseason.
The Hornets will head into the offseason with a young roster with a year of varsity basketball under their belt.
