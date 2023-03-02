NEW WAVERLY — With his senior year of baseball in full swing, New Waverly pitcher Brock Thorn has decided on his next steps.
Thorn has officially signed to play college baseball at Cisco College once he graduates for the Bulldogs.
“I’ve been playing baseball ever since I could walk,” Thorn said. “I’ve had my parents next to me the whole way with summer ball. They have been really supportive of me and this has been my dream. It’s unreal.”
While Thorn has been with this team for the long haul, he has stepped up his efforts in his senior year and has become a leader for this team on the mound and everywhere else.
Now he gets to take that to the next level.
“It’s just a continuation of a line of young men that have gone on to do well at the next level,” New Waverly baseball coach Rodney Morphew said. “It shows his hard work and dedication to his craft. He came in as a freshman and to watch him progress as time goes along, he’s matured into a leader this year and wanted to take that role. That is something you look for in a young man.”
Thorn has been in the program since his freshman year at New Waverly and has worked his way up to being the starting pitcher for this deep staff New Waverly has.
In his senior year, Thorn has seen the mound in two games this year and has an ERA of .72 as he has allowed one run in 9 2-3 innings.
He has also struck out 19 opposing batters in his two starts. Now, he looks to continue building off what the Bulldog baseball program has given him.
“This program as New Waverly has helped me develop in the weight room and leadership,” Thorn said. “They have helped me develop into the man I am today.”
As his numbers are leading the Dogs, his teammates and coaches have taken note of his efforts on the field to be a leader for a team that has a handful of seniors with the experience he has for this team.
And with the important part of the season starting on March 7, he will look to show the younger group their way.
“Just keep working hard and hold the other kids accountable,” Morphew said. “Be the example for the young guys coming in.”
After his senior year, he will head to Cisco, Texas, to have another set of coaches help him become the best baseball player he can be.
“I’m looking for more development,” Thorn said. “I know they have good coaching there and maybe make it a long way for them.”
