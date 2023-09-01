In regard to “State House backs bill on explicit book ban”. (April 21, 2023)
Last week I was chatting with a woman who owns an antique shop in Huntsville. The subject of banning library books came up and I asked: “If you could ban only one book, what would you ban from school libraries?” Without hesitation she answered: THE BIBLE!!!
I had come to the same conclusion decades ago and revealed some of the reasons why in my latest book: “Satan’s Greatest Lies and The Ethician Bible”.
Just off the top of my head the Bible promotes or refers to slavery, cannibalism, genocide, incest, pedophilia, rape, virgins, murder, prostitutes, homosexuality, adultery, sexual immorality, harlots, fornication, breasts, sexual relations with animals and dead people.
I doubt that any of the books banned are even one tenth as “pornographic” as the Bible.
The book haters are, in my opinion, ignorant religious zealots, male chauvinists and misogynists that are obsessed with turning America into a repressive theocracy.
They are “hell bent” on turning women into virtual slaves of the sick males that have sabotaged our democracy both in Congress and especially the right-wing fanatics on the Supreme Court that have disgraced and corrupted the court through lack of accountability and ethical standards.
Forum shopping to find Federal Judges that owe their allegiance to religious extremism rather than to our Constitution, should be impeached for their total lack of impartiality.
George H. Russell, Bishop
The Universal Ethician Church
