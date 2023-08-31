The horrible news Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, about the racist murders that took place in Jacksonville, Fla., has surfaced feelings in this writer that reflects on a space that has been a lifelong challenge to deal with. The challenge to recognize that my entire life has existed under a cloud of hatred. Because of my identified race as African American, I am prejudged in many cases to be hated, not for who I am or what I am, but the color of my skin.
Being born in a nation where, since 1619, when the first known Black slaves were brought to America, my fate was established and sealed to be considered to be less that a human being.
It is believed that hatred allows one individual or group of individuals to think less of other groups of people.
The belief that has been carried with me for most of my adult life in the form of a printed saying, “No man ever grew taller by cutting the legs off of another,” has been the guide for my treatment of others. Unfortunately, in many cases, this has not been the reciprocal guide for so many others.
Fear forms the foundation for most of the hatred and enmity that exist in our nation today. The fear that someone else is getting something that I am suppose to get, the fear that someone else is really better than me, the fear that others are considered to be more intelligent than me and so many other fears supports that foundation.
In addition to the fear factor in hatred, there is the factor of feeling either superior or ultimately feeling inferior to others.
When people don’t feel good about themselves, these negative emotions take root and start to sprout the seeds of hatred. When these seeds are not eradicated with love and positive experiences, they can grow into full grown trees of hatred.
What is so unfortunate and dangerous in and to our nation are those elected officials who have been the fertilizer to support and fan the flames of hate. They have been very obvious and definite in showing anger and sending hate filled messages to those people who don’t feel good about themselves and are filled with anger and hatred themselves.
Some governors in some states, to include Texas, have been able to pass legislation that totally changes the reality of our history. They have allowed a few negative voices to capture our state’s educational systems and dictate what books are available in our libraries. They have turned back the hands of time on our voting rights and civil rights. They have taken away human rights and individual rights of women to control their own bodies. The have installed their distorted facts of this nation’s true history.
We have a problem in America! Using the scientific method for solving a problem, the first step is to identify the problem. How can we identify the problem with any degree of accuracy, if the facts are not valid. The solution to the problem can only be as good as the information utilized to arrive at the solution.
Our young people in all races deserve and are owed the truth about our nation’s history. Real history is derived from truth and not feel good information.
We can put blame of the state of this nation on our elected officials, but this writer suggest that we see the real culprit when we look in the mirror.
The responsibility for good government lies in the hands of each citizen. It is our responsibility to first, become intelligent about what is happening in our communities. We should register to vote and then vote. We are then able to work within the communities to identify and support those candidates who represent what is best for the total community.
What is best for this nation is best for every community represented. There has to be an environment of mutual respect and understanding for everyone involved.
Some hatred will always exist in America but it shouldn’t have the power that it has today.
John Stuart Mill said it best in his 1867 inaugural address at the University of St. Andrews when he said, “Let not any one pacify his conscience by the delusion that he can do no harm if he takes no part, and form no opinion. Bad men need nothing more to compass their ends, than that good men should look on and do nothing. He is not a good man who, without protest, allow wrong to be committed in his name, and with the means which he helps to supply, because he will not trouble himself to use his mind on the subject.”
Dr Richard K. Watkins is a Huntsville, Texas native who graduated from Sam Houston High in 1961. He received his Bachelor’s Degree from Prairie View A&M University, MBA Degree from Texas Southern University and Doctor’s of Educational Leadership from Nova Southeastern University. He is a Vietnam Veteran who served as a Combat Helicopter Pilot with subsequent military service as Chief of the Faculty Development Division at the Primary Helicopter School in Fort Walters, Texas. Watkins is co-founder of the Veterans Ministry at Windsor Village in Houston, Texas and currently serve as Criminal Justice Chair and Executive Board Member of the Texas State Conference of NAACP. He is a retired Texas Prison Senior Warden and has been co-owner of Watkins Consulting for 42 years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.