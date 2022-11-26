HUNTSVILLE — For a second consecutive year, New Waverly senior Bre Sykes has been picked as the Walker Country Defensive player of the year.
Sykes helped her team finish in third place in district 23, 3A and their seventh consecutive trip to the UIL playoffs.
As the libero, Sykes played a big part of the defensively for the Lady Dogs for a second consecutive year.
Sykes finished the 2022 season with 520 digs in 90 sets played. She averaged 19.3 digs per match and just over five per set. While she saved over 500 points, Sykes was also targeted 573 times on serves, where she made 59 errors.
Not only did she do it in the backcourt, but Sykes was also able to help offensively, too. The senior finished the season with 23 service aces and 15 kills. Sykes also added six assists this season.
“Bre is a coach’s dream,” New Waverly head coach Jackie Dixon said. “She works hard 100% of the time, always strives to be her best, watches film almost as much as I do and encourages her teammates daily. She is a diligent student as well as a dedicated athlete. Every new coach brings changes and Bre embraced those challenges as a chance to grow. I am so happy I got the opportunity to coach her this year and I’m looking forward to watching her in basketball.”
Sykes, a multi-sport athlete, will now look ahead to the Lady Dogs girls’ basketball season where she will be a key player in their season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.