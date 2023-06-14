HUNTSVILLE — In the summer heat with the sun shining down, former Huntsville Hornet and current University of Texas defensive lineman T’Vondre Sweat hosted his first youth football camp.
Sweat returned to Huntsville to provide a camp to the youth, something that Huntsville hasn’t seen from a former player in a while.
He was joined by several former teammates and a handful of Huntsville ISD coaches to teach youth in attendance the game of football.
“I saw a lot of big smiles. That was my main goal when I came in,” Sweat said. “I wanted every kid to walk out here and be happy. You have to be when you play football. I am from Huntsville and the way we grew up is hard. For me to come back and give them the opportunity to be out here was very exciting.”
Giving back was something that Sweat wanted to do. He and his mother, Shun Ross, helped organize the event that hosted kids from elementary school to high school players.
But with around 100 kids in attendance, things exceeded the expectation for Sweat in the first year of the camp.
“It was more than I thought,” Sweat said. “I didn’t want to be this good. All the credit goes to my mom. It was awesome.”
While the event was for the kids, Sweat was able to connect with some of his former Huntsville teammates and some former coaches from his time.
Current Tarleton player Dillon Brooks was in attendance for the camp and assisted with some of the drills for offensive and defensive linemen.
Brooks is currently on Tarleton’s roster and participated in all 11 games for the Texans.
Mance Park Middle School coaches Luther Jonier II and Cameron Tucker helped some of the younger kids at the camp.
But more than that, Sweat was able to reconnect with his friends and family who came out to help this camp go on.
“It was a good time. All my cousins that I grew up with and my brothers,” Sweat said. “It was good seeing my boys. They come to see me every once in a while but it was good being back together and all of us experiencing this moment together.”
Sweat will now return to the University of Texas as a defensive lineman. He will be entering his fifth year with the Longhorns and is a projected starter for UT.
In his previous four years, Sweat has played in 48 total games for Texas making 83 total tackles. In the 2022 season, Sweat set a career-high with 30 tackles in his senior season. Sweat was also a projected first-round draft pick by WalterFootball.com to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
