Hello stranger! It seems like a mighty long time since we’ve communicated. I hope I find you well, knowing that we’re slowly approaching another season and the recent rain storm has been welcoming and highly anticipated with fresh baths to the earth.
I’m looking forward to stimulating your thought process and extracting organic and creative solutions for problem solving techniques.
Do you have a problem or are you living life in a no problem zone? Have you considered how to solve your problem? If you are uncertain, it’s a good thing to ask for help.
Regardless, it is a fact of life that trouble or problems are embedded in the human fabric of the world. Sometimes, we have to stir the pot to find a viable solution to one’s dilemma.
There are rules of engagement in the pot of problem solving. The initial step to solving a problem is to admit you have a problem, then define it in words. One must proceed to tackle the problem head on. Learn to address and do what you’re fearful of and do not comprehend. Avoiding the situation will only give the problem greater strength and control over you.
I vividly recall in junior high school I was always reluctant to do any kind of math problem. Math caused tremendous anxiety for me, until I had an exceptional and patience teacher, Mr. Lawrence Williams. He was phenomenal! I do recall him saying pertaining to any algebraic equation, to begin working the problem from within the parenthesis, then work your way outward. This same technique is applicable to resolving any life problem; start from within.
If an individual is having a physical health crisis, break the problem down by looking from within the family dynamics.
Examine eating habits, lifestyle, sleeping patterns, genetics, etc. Another example of a problem is if there is deterioration within an organization, group, or club, there is no need to look outside of the parameters to find the source.The problem is definitely within.
Personally, I constantly look in the mirror to examine myself and to see what I see. Then, I ask God to reveal to me where I am not measuring up according to His precepts, and give me the grace to correct it and find myself. I’ve discovered most of the time, the enemy is always in me.
If individuals (old and young alike) would honestly make bold introspective attempts to self-correct, our communities and American society as a whole, would be a happier, thriving, heterogeneous tapestry of living art work. Our trajectory would always be moving forward.
Let us not be the person who sees him or herself in a mirror, and as soon as he or she walks away, forget what they saw and the manner of person he or she was. I believe this problem is solved.
Chris Tyson is a retired and transitional public school educator of more than 32 years of service. She is a contemporary columnist for The Huntsville Item.
