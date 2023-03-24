HUNTSVILLE — After two days and 36 holes, the Huntsville girls' golf team wrapped up its district championships at the Bearkat Course.
The Lady Hornets hosted the two-day event where they finished in third place as a team shooting an 833 as a team.
“Our girls played very well on both days,” Huntsville golf coach Marshall Earnhart said. “They were able to improve their team score and finished with a team-low score on day two. I am very proud of them for working through the adversity we had at times on the course. Kiera advanced for us and her chipping and putting was on point today.”
As winds were wrapping and making the greens fast, Huntsville junior Kiera Smith led the way for the Lady Hornets as she shot a 95 on day one of the events and closed the tournament in eighth place, which advanced her to the regional meet as a medalist.
Kingwood Park and Lufkin took the team spots to advance to the regional meet.
Lady Hornet Cassidy Pool nearly pushed her way to the top on the second day as she finished one stroke behind Smith firing a 200 over both days. Pool got to a sudden-death playoff with Porter’s Reese Trujillo for an alternate spot but Pool couldn’t come away with the win.
Freshman Dane Thomason found a bit of a groove on day two as she knocked her strokes down by seven to make a run as she competed in the tournament in 13th place.
Senior Hannah Mathiews ended the tournament with a 223 as junior Monica Wessels hit a 252 in the event.
One thing of note for this squad was its day two performance. Huntsville saw four of its five members shoot even or better than their day one number and gave the Lady Hornets a fighting chance all the way to the end.
Now, Huntsville will gear up for the regional event where Pool will play as a medalist, with the opportunity to make state. The event will be held on April 17-18 at the Rockwall Golf & Athletic Club in Rockwall, Texas.
