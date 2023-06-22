In regard to the many articles and television reports about the misuse of classified documents I believe that Huntsville ITEM readers may be interested in my experience protecting secret documents.
After my two appointments as Company Commander as a Strategic Communications Crypto officer, I was appointed as Command Secret Documents Custodian in 1973. It was my duty to be responsible for every page in every document stored in our multiple fire safes in a secure area in Camp Darby, Italy.
I allowed no document to leave the building without at least three armed military policemen, who were also responsible for the safe return of any document that I allowed to be taken from the building.
It was stressful to be in charge of so many “secret” documents that, in my opinion, had no benefit to our command, so I asked our commander, Colonel Jones, for permission to destroy any documents that I felt had no bearing on STRATCOM or American security.
He granted permission, so I selected a number of “secret” documents to experiment with the best way to destroy them, as there were no paper shredders in those days. Three armed MP’s and I took the documents out to a 55 gallon drum to burn. I had to account for each sheet to be burned. The sheets had to be burned individually and the ashes crushed.
This process was so tedious and time consuming that I estimated that it would take years to burn each of the hundreds of thousands of pages stored in our many fire safes, so my armed guards and I returned the remaining documents back to the fire safes and made certain that they were accounted for and secured.
If then President Richard Nixon had entered the building and demanded to be given any classified document, he would only have been allowed to take a document, that he personally signed for with his Secret Service detail acknowledging its duty to protect the document.
In my position as the only officer fluent in Italian, I had always been notified of visits by generals and other dignitaries so it was a rude surprise when William Westmoreland followed by his Brigadier General aide, burst into my offices unannounced and began berating my troops that had volunteered to stay after hours.
Westmoreland and President Johnson were responsible for the deaths of hundreds of thousands (maybe millions) of innocent Vietnamese and Americans that had been thrust into a mindless war based on “body counts”. I had been trained to “kill commies for Christ. Kill them all and let God sort them out. Kill everything that moves and better dead than Red.” I was trained in horrific torture techniques including gouging the eyes out of old people and gutting pregnant women and making sushi out of their fetuses in front of their dying eyes.”
Thus I had no respect for genocidal William Westmoreland and even less when he began harassing my men for no legitimate reason except to feed his lust for power over people, so I got up in his face and said, “Sir, I had no idea that you were in country and that you would conduct a surprise command inspection. These men are here after hours as volunteers to catch up on work and I resent the abuse coming from you.”
By this time his one star aide was quivering as I doubt he had ever seen a First Lieutenant dress down a four star general. I continued: “Sir, I have served nearly four years of active duty and if you don’t like what I am telling you, then kick my ass out of the army and send me back to Texas.”
Westmoreland did an abrupt about face and marched out of my offices followed by his quivering aide. Had he asked for a secret document, without following protocol to insure its safety, I would have denied his request.
Bottom line: Trump, Biden, Pence and who knows how many others in our government have flippantly failed to follow protocol and thus possibly endangered our informants around the world, but also the safety of the United States of America. I do believe that Trump is far more irresponsible than the other known “bad actors”, and thus deserves to be prosecuted in order to send a message that even a president is not arrogantly above the law.
George H. Russell is the President the Ethician Foundation. He can be reached at ghr@cyberclone.net.
