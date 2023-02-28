LATEXO — After running out of the gates with a fast start, New Waverly pushed past Central Heights in the UIL class 3A, regional quarterfinals.
The Bulldogs, despite having a six-man bench, were able to rally again in the fourth quarter as they pulled out the 60-40 win over the Blue Devils to punch their ticket to the UIl Regional semi-finals.
“It was a type of team that we haven’t seen in awhile,” New Waverly head coach Melvin Williams said. “Joe was due for a big night and out of all the nights, tonight was the night. We were able to control the tempo and it helped us out a lot.”
New Waverly would open the game with a three-pointer from senior Evan Erwin that sparked an 18-point first quarter. To close the first quarter, the Dogs would go on a 9-1 run that secured a lead they would never waver.
At the start of the second, the Dogs would lead by 11 and gave them the opportunity to keep applying the pressure to the Blue Devils for the second quarter that saw New Waverly break out to an even bigger lead.
Going into the half, New Waverly’s defense limited the Blue Devils to 14 points.
“It gave us confidence for our guys to build off of,” Williams said. “We kept going and going. I told them lets not get comfortable because a 10 point lead is not a big in basketball.”
Part of this came from the Dogs playing at and under the glass. New Waverly played aggressive and assertive as they fought for every ball in the win.
“They played hard and were very aggressive,” Williams said. “They wanted it tonight. Going into yesterday's practice, I could tell they were hungry.”
While New Waverly was able to get the 20 point win, it started to slip away from them in the third quarter. Central Heights played their best offensive quarter of the night as they scored 16 and chipped into the Bulldogs lead.
As the scoreboard started the fourth and final quarter, New Waverly would cling to a 10 point lead and needed to shift the momentum back in their favor. However, the Dogs would get back to the basics and get the win.
“We went back to our regular defense and doing what we are supposed to be doing on defense,” Williams said. “We were rotating on defense, got our hands up and limited them to one shot.”
New Waverly is led by its seniors as they make up seven of the Bulldogs roster, and all five starters. Senior Joe Bryant had one of his best performances to date but it was also paired with his fellow senior, and friend, Jeremy Miles.
The duo both scored over 20 points alone and scored 42 points as a pair, with Miles getting the advantages with 22.
“It was good having the big men being able to rebound and having the guards taking care of the ball,” Miles said. “That’s what played into us having a big lead. We made steals and made the right passes.”
But the points weren’t the only thing that helped the Bulldogs get past the Blue Devils. Senior Dylan Schaub was big under the rack and Eastin Barge and Evan Erwin played key parts in getting the win. Braeden Young played his role as well coming off the bench for the Dogs in times of need
Despite this team playihg with a rather short bench, they are playing for more than just New Waverly, they are playing for each other.
The core of seniors has been together since they were in the Little Dribblers program and have grown up together on the court, even if that means playing an entire game.
New Waverly’s squad has built the chemistry on and off the court to be successful and in turn has them in the regional semifinals.
“It’s a very big accomplishment with all my friends,” Bryant said. “This is something we have been dreaming of since we were kids.”
“It means a lot,” Miles said. “They have been my teammates since fifth grade and we played little dribblers together, it means a lot.”
Now, this team has to prepare for another tall task. New Waverly returns to the UIL regional semifinals after making it there in 2021 and falling to Little River Academy in double overtime.
But now the Dogs have to put everything that they have dealt with in practice and in games for the next one as they are only guaranteed one more.
“We look back at practice,” Miles said. “Coach pushes us in practice like it is a game. That keeps us going.”
New Waverly will now head to Midway High School for the regional semifinals game in Waco. New Waverly will face off against Palmer with tip-off TBD on Friday.
“I want to see us continue to peak and not take this for granted,” Williams said. “This can be over anytime and I’m proud of those guys that played tonight, the crowd and the community for the support.”
