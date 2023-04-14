HUNTSVILLE — In what was scheduled to be the final regular season home game for Alpha Omega softball, the Lady Lions clinched the TAPPS Division four, district six title.
The Lady Lions scored nine runs in the bottom of the third to secure the 17-2 win over St. Joseph Catholic.
“I just wanted to appreciate our seniors,” AOA head coach David DeShaw said. “They have worked hard and kept this program moving forward. They have all been leaders and sacrificed a lot. I think they have had a little bit of fun along the way. It’s just a good day that we can clinch the district on senior night.”
AOA celebrated four seniors before the game in Candace Smith, Cameron Smith, Allison Davis and Chrissy DeShaw. The quartet of seniors tallied five hits in their senior night and drove in seven of the Lady Lions 17 runs.
But these seniors have been a major part of this team over the course of the last four years and this is now the Lady Lions’ fourth district title this team has earned. This group is also 21-0 in district play but they still have three more district games to go to make it perfect in their career.
“They have been huge for this program and have carried it on,” David said. “They want to get to another final four. That’s our goal this year to try and go back to back. I think we can do it. We have a good senior class and a good freshman class.”
While this game was focused around the seniors, AOA is built to last as they brought in an additional four freshmen to this roster.
Junior Allie Warren remained in the circle to start this game but went in knowing she was only going to get two innings of work, despite getting most of the work throughout the season this far.
David would turn to freshman pitcher Morgan Keenright to pitch the rest of the game that would be just three more outs. In her outing, she gave up a single before being taken over the left field fence for a two-run blast to make it 8-2 in the top of the third.
But getting her the experience in the circle is the major key as the Lady Lions will have Warren for one more year.
“She is a good pitcher but hasn't gotten her near the number of innings that I wanted to this year,” David said. “I wanted to get Allie the first two innings and let Morgan finish the game, but I didn’t know it would be one inning. She gave up the long ball but all in all she’s a good pitcher and I don't worry about it too much.”
Now all that is left is to finish out the season strong as the Lady Lion offense as they have continued to run-rule teams through district play and have scored 47 runs in the last three games.
But they will need that to continue as the playoffs loom and the competition will start getting tougher.
“We have our rival next week in Conroe,” David said. “We don’t need any motivation for them. The kids want to finish out another perfect district schedule. These seniors have never lost a district game and they want to continue that. Hopefully, we keep rolling into the playoffs.”
AOA will now travel to Lutheran North for a 4 p.m. first pitch on Tuesday.
