HUNTSVILLE - It was a tale of two halves as the Alpha Omega Academy boys' basketball team started off strong, but fell apart in the second half against Rosehill Christian Tuesday night.
The Lions would drop the game 60-49.
Lukas Collier would lead the team in scoring with 14 points and three steals. Hudson Allen also had a strong showing, nearly getting a double-double with 11 points and nine rebounds.
“We struggled a little bit late in the game,” AOA head coach Wes Jones said. “Overall, it’s really good for us. Yeah, it’s a tough loss, but we’re going to bounce back.”
The Lions came out and played a competitive first quarter. Noah Weeks led the charge scoring eight of the team's 11 first-quarter points, including two, three-pointers. The first quarter would end with the Lions down 13-11.
The second quarter started and the Lions quickly found themselves down 22-12. After the game appeared to be slipping away, the Lions turned things around.
Just before the second quarter ended, Colton Sikes hit a stepback three to give the Lions a 31-30 lead heading into halftime.
“I thought we played a great first half,” Jones said. “We’re kinda neck and neck with that team in the district.”
Coming out for the second half, it looked like the Lions had begun to run out of gas. They would give up the lead, ending the third quarter down 44-40.
Once the fourth quarter started the fatigue from the Lions player became much more apparent.
“We don’t have a real deep team, and we’re young,” Jones said “The combination of that kinda wears on us.”
Although there was a lot to like in the first half, Jones would still like to see improvement from his team in the coming games.
“Handling the ball under pressure,” Jones said. “Scoring in certain situations when we really need to score. Going to the right people at the right time. Hopefully, that will work out for us down the line.”
The Lions are set to play First Baptist Christian at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Pasadena.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.