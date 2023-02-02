NEW WAVERLY — After three strong years of helping New Waverly, senior Dylan Schaub has officially signed to continue his football career.
Schaub has signed up to play football at Baylor University to further his education and playing career, a dream of his since he was a little kid.
“I’ve always dreamed of going to Baylor and signing today was a big part of it,” Schaub said. “Even when I was a little kid I dreamed about playing in the green and gold. It was a surreal moment in front of all of my classmates and coaches.”
Dylan is also the first Bulldog since Terrence O’Bryant to sign their Letter of Intent to play division 1 football. O’Bryant signed his Letter of Intent in 1997.
“As a coach, you are super excited because it doesn’t happen often,” New Waverly’s head football coach and Dylan’s father, Dean Schaub, said. “As a dad, it’s hard to put into words. I’ve seen the work he’s put in and he’s deserving.”
Dylan has played football in New Waverly for the last six years, under his dad Dean Schaub. Dylan has played several positions for the Bulldogs football team, including tight end, defensive end and long snapper - the position he was recruited to Baylor for.
Now Dylan gets to head to Waco and play for a team that has meant a lot to his family since the beginning.
“It’s a big pride thing,” Dylan said. “Most of my family has one to Baylor. It’s huge because I’ve always watched them as a little kid. I’m happy to do it but I’m also happy I get to do it for my family. I’m happy I get to wear the uniform for my family.”
While Dylan has now finished his football career with the Bulldogs, he’s left a lasting mark.
Over the last two years, he has been a staple for the program, locking down offensive run games as well as holding down as the Dogs' long snapper. While football season is over, Dylan still helps the Bulldogs in other sports.
Dylan is a starting forward on the Bulldog’s boys' basketball squad and participates in the track and field season in the spring.
Now, as his senior year starts to wrap up, Dylan will get the gear up for the next chapter in his life at Baylor.
“I’ve been blessed to be a part of this program,” Dylan said. “I’m glad my dad can coach me and most of my friends have bought in. I get most of my motivation from my teammates. I love it all.”
“Dylan is a solid kid and like some of the coaches said he’s the first one in and last one to leave,” Dean said. “Being a coach's kid he’s spent his life in a field house. Not just football but basketball, he just wants to contribute to every program he’s a part of.”
