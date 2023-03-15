SANTA CLARA — For the first time in school history, Sam Houston men’s basketball gets a win in the opening round of the National Invitational Tournament.
The Bearkats were led by graduate Qua Grant who finished with a game-high 21 points and was a big reason the Bearkats were able to get the opening-round win.
Sam Houston snagged the 58-56 win after a layup rolled out for the Broncos with seconds remaining in the game.
The Bearkats will now face North Texas in the second round of the NIT with the game being played on Saturday or Sunday.
