HUNTSVILLE — Coming off a big win against Houston Christian, Sam Houston softball continued their hot streak offensively.
Sam Houston would garner 10 hits in their 9-1 run-rule win over Prairie View A&M University.
“I thought our offense came out and swung the bat well,” Sam Houston assistant coach Tess Soefje said. “After a tough last weekend, they put in some work this week and I think it paid off. We’ve been working on situational offense and really moving the corner runners when we need to. I think we did a good job of doing that.”
The Bearkats offense would strike early against PVAMU. After a leadoff strikeout by junior Ellie Grill, Sam Houston would get back-to-back walks to get runners on base with one out.
But something the Bearkats did well against the Panthers was timely hitting. Sophomore Elia Hebel kicked that off with the one out single to load the bases in the first. A wild pitch from PV’s junior pitcher Jerrica Rojas would cost them a run and give the Bearkats the lead.
With two outs, sophomore Brailey Wasik drilled a ball into left field for a two-run double that extended the lead to 3-0 in the first inning.
“We’ve just been working on barreling up balls and focus on our situational hitting,” junior Kylie Hobbs said. “We really executed that tonight. A lot of people are working on adjustments on things they are struggling with and I think it all came together.”
With the early lead, the Bearkats relied on senior transfer Daryn Grams in the circle. She would give a one out walk and a double that ended the first inning but for the next four innings she would settle in making the circle her home.
As she came back into the circle to start the second, she would do so with a three run cushion that allowed her to work her magic as she finished with one earned one in the fifth inning and six strikeouts.
“It’s huge,” Grams said. “As soon as they put those runs up I feel like I can run out there and work as I need to. I don’t have to be under so much pressure.”
While she had a strong effort tonight, she has been huge for Sam Houston in the circle as she boasts a 3-1 record in 26 innings pitched to date.
“Daryn is a grinder and a kid that comes out and fights everyday,” Soefje said. “She is very smart when it comes to pitching and locating spots. She is a workhorse for us and I thought she threw the ball well for us tonight.”
Grams would allow the Bearkat offense to continue to work out there. And in the third inning, the Bearkats would explode for four runs.
To open the third, sophomore Brodie Quinlan would rip a double and then would be driven in by Tricia Yarotsky. An error would score Yarotsky and bring up Hobbs who cleared the bases with a two-run blast.
However, that was the only ball to leave the yard on the windy day as the rest of Sam Houston’s runs were manufactured.
“It can really make or break a game for you, especially in a tight ball game,” Soefje said. “I thought we did a good job of that tonight.”
Sam Houston would get the win with a double, a ground out that advanced the runner and then a fielder's choice from first base to throw home to grab the eight run win.
“It’s huge, especially coming from somebody that can hit bombs,” Hobbs said. “Everybody knowing their role and stepping up when necessary is important for us.”
While the Bearkats are riding high on this win, they have to shift their focus to what's next.
Sam Houston will travel to Waco for the Baylor tournament where they will face off against Texas A&M and Baylor.
The Bearkats will open the weekend of play on Saturday at noon against the Aggies before with the first game against the Bears set for 5 p.m. Saturday.
“I’m excited to play some super competitive teams this weekend,” Grams said. “I just want to do my best and know my team has my back in those games. We have to fight through all seven innings.”
