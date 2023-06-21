HUNTSVILLE — During the June 20th meeting of the Huntsville City Council, Sam Houston State University received a proclamation saying that July 1, 2023, would be known as Sam Houston joining Conference USA.
Sam Houston announced they would be leaving the Western Athletic Conference to join CUSA on Nov. 5, 2021.
“We are delighted and we thank you for your support,” SHSU president Alisa White said. “We believe we will have new people coming to Huntsville. Conference USA is a big deal because we are not just moving conferences, we are moving levels. We have the right students, the right city, the right athletic director and the right coaches to lead us there. I couldn’t be more proud of this community because of how you embrace us and support us. This is just one more example, so thank you so much.”
The move to Conference USA brings the Bearkats to a higher stage. The Bearkat football squad will now move up the ranks from FCS football to FBS.
Sam Houston won the FCS national championship in May of 2021 after the fall 2020 season ended due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’ve been so blessed for 41 years to be in this community and work at Sam Houston,” Sam Houston athletic director Bobby Williams said. “There have been so many great things that have happened to my family. I’ve been a part of so many great things at Sam Houston. I assure you this is an extremely exciting time for all of us. This raises the profile and brand in a high, highway.
“The City of Huntsville will be front and center on national TV. I know that I have a leader that likes to win. We are going to do everything we can to keep it at that level. Bring great recognition to Sam Houston but also this city.”
Sam Houston’s jump to Conference USA will go into effect on July 1, 2023, and will officially complete the jump from Division II football to the top with Williams on staff. Sam Houston first started playing FCS football in the Gulf Star Conference in the fall of 1986.
The Bearkats then moved to the Southland Conference in 1987 where they resided until the 2021 season. Sam Houston left the Southland for the WAC on July 1, 2021, where they have competed over the last two years.
Sam Houston will join CUSA as an all-sport member as the conference has most recently added bowling to its sports.
The Bearkats will officially join on July 1, 2023, with their first football game at the FBS level coming against BYU on Sept. 2, 2023, in Provo, Utah.
