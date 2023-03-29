HUNTSVILLE — Coming off a weekend sweep against Utah Valley in conference play, Sam Houston softball fell flat in a midweek match up against former Southland foe McNeese.
The Bearkats bats slowed down against the Cowgirls’ Whitney Tate as they mustered three hits throughout the seven innings, one hit being in the bottom of the seventh.
McNeese would pick up the 2-0 win after a seventh inning score.
“We just did a poor job of responding and making adjustments,” Sam Houston head coach Garrett Valis said. “Tate has been there for a while and she is an extremely consistent pitcher and throws in the strike zone. We knew what she was going to do and we just did a poor job of executing our game plan. It was a pretty disappointing.”
The Bearkat offense had gone on a bit of a tear over the last weekend as they scored 27 runs in the sweep over Utah Valley, but things slowed down against McNeese.
Sam Houston’s offense wouldn’t grab its first hit until the fourth inning, and the second time through the lineup as sophomore Bailey Wasik hit a ball down the left field line. Then a fly out would end the inning.
The same would happen in the fifth and seventh inning as Sam Houston had just three hits and never got a runner past second.
“The tough part is we had some momentum from a weekend series and I don’t think we carried it into tonight from an energy standpoint,” Valis said. “This team is always really good at fighting late and I always feel like we have an opportunity to win, especially in a one or two run ball game. At the end of the day, it’s still about adjustments and we can’t rely on having to score late time in and time out, you just won’t be able to get it done.”
While the bats were quiet for Sam Hosuton, McNesse was still struggling against graduate pitcher Emma Guindon.
Guindon would pitch all seven innings where she allowed just four hits all game but the seventh inning proved to be the difference.
The Cowgirls would take back-to-back singles and then a sacrifice bunt to get runner to third as a single would score a run. A wild pitch allowed the second run before a groundout would end the bleeding.
“On our end it's the same thing, Emma has been very consistent for us lately and throws a lot of strikes,” Valis said. “I thought that she matched McNeese’s pitcher pitch for pitch. Any time that you are able to hold the other team to that many hits and they all are singles, you have to feel excited about her effort. She gave us a chance to win the ball game. We let one slip when we had a really good pitching effort.”
Now Sam Houston has to put this game behind them as they turn their attention to a road matchup against Seattle U over the weekend. The Redhawks are currently 3-3 in conference play as they most recently are coming off a series win over Stephen F. Austin.
The Bearkats and Seattle U will face off in a double header on Friday before playing the series finale on Saturday.
Sam Houston fans will be able to see the Kats back in action on Friday, Aprile 14 as they face Stephen F. Austin.
“We had a big road trip at the start of the season so being on the road isn’t an issue for us,” Valis said. “I think they are excited to get on a plane and travel across the country but we have to make sure we treat it as a business trip. We do not have any mid-weeks so we can focus on the next two conference series but it's one game at a time. At the end of the day we are just trying to win the next one.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.