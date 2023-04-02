HUNTSVILLE — After run-ruling New Mexico State University on Saturday, Sam Houston baseball could not overcome the Aggies on Sunday to complete the sweep.
The Bearkats(18-11, 10-2 WAC) compiled 11 hits and six runs in the series closer but it wasn’t enough as NMSU walked away with the 10-6 win to avoid the sweep.
Sam Houston would take the Friday game 3-2 and the Saturday game 17-4(7) to clinch the Western Athletic Conference series win.
“Anytime you have a chance to win a series that is a big thing,” Sam Houston head coach Jay Sirianni said. “Today we let one go, that’s the best way to say it. Their left hander did a good job of getting us off balance early and we didn’t come back. You have to tip your hat to them, they did a good job.”
Sam Houston turned to junior pitcher Gavi Coldiron in the game but the Aggies would quickly turn his pitches back around for hits. NMSU first two batters reached in the game forcing the Bearkats into an early jam, something that hadn’t faced much of the weekend.
The Aggies(4-19, 2-9 WAC) then turned a one-out single into two runs to take the early advantage over the Bearkats. NMSU forced Coldiron out of the game after four outs where he was charged for five runs on six hits.
Sirianni would give the ball to sophomore Logan Hewitt, who was the Sunday starter at the beginning of the season, who calmed things down but still allowed seven hits and three earned runs.
“Anytime you have to get into the bullpen early on Sunday it is never good,” Sirianni said. “They came out and knew Gavi would be in the strike zone and he left too many pitches over the plate early.”
Sirianni used sophomore pitcher Braden Davis and junior pitcher Chandler David to close out the game but it was already too late.
The Bearkats offense was coming off a day where they erupted for 15 hits and 17 runs on Saturday and while somethings carried over, it wasn’t enough to get back in the game.
Sam Houston answered an early punch by the Aggies with a one-run first inning on Sunday to slash NMSU’s lead but the three run second inning ended any momentum by the Kats.
As SHSU was then playing catch up, their 11 hits was not enough to stay in the game for the long haul.
“Our hitters can hit and their picture did a good job of getting us disconnected and we couldn’t stop them on the mound. When you can’t do that, it’s tough for any offense to come back from that.”
Two-out hitting is something that the Bearkats have been super strong at this year, but they didn’t come up in the series finale.
Sam Houston stranded 10 runners in the series closer but saw some glimpses of success in the fifth inning where the Kats saw two out hitting and three runs.
“We’ve always been known for getting the big hitter or the back breaker with two outs and today their guy did a good job,” Sirianni said. “We couldn’t extend the inning and when you do that, that’s how you end up losing 10-6.”
Offense for the Bearkats was led by leadoff batter Easton Loyd, who broke the game open with a home half opening double and finished the game with three hits in the game.
Loyd would be joined with Tyler Davis in the three hit club in the closer but the rest of the lineup could not get it going as only four other Kats picked up hits in the game.
One of those was senior Carlos Contreras who started to pick up his season in a big way in this series. He would connect for six hits on the weekend and five RBI’s to really get his season going, including his first home run of the season.
With the offense still staying strong, Sam Houston will have to try and keep things moving freely within a short week.
Sam Houston gets a midweek matchup on Tuesday against Dallas Baptist University before they switch their minds back to WAC play with a Thursday, Friday and Saturday matchup with Abilene Christian.
First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday against DBU.
“I think it’s a big week for us overall,” Siriannia said. “It’s a short week and I think we need to go out and hang a zero in the first inning and score first. If we can do that I think we can get back on the rails.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.