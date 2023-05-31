DALLAS – Conference USA has announced its broadcast schedule for the 2023 football season and Sam Houston will have 10 games featured across CBS Sports and Fox Sports networks and ESPN platforms.
The current confirmed schedule features games to air nationally by the league’s primary partners, and each of the following C-USA football games will be available on traditional linear television or via streaming across the ESPN digital platform.
C-USA games will be available this fall via CBS Sports Network and ESPN. The majority of these exposures will take place on Saturday. However, the 2023 season also marks the debut of Conference USA’s midweek scheduling model, primarily during the month of October, with CBS Sports Network carrying 10 games and ESPN carrying nine games this season during that timeframe on linear networks ESPN2 and ESPNU.
For all games below designated as ESPN Platforms, they are subject to the 12-day selection window and all kick times are subject to change based upon television placement.
The 2023 C-USA Championship game on Friday, Dec. 1, will air on CBS Sports Network.
C-USA games will also be made available through FOX Sports, Big Ten Network and SEC Network as part of other conferences’ television agreements. Additional games will continue to be added to the schedule this fall as part of these agreements.
Additional Conference USA football broadcast exposures will be released as soon as they are finalized.
CBS SPORTS NETWORK
Saturday, Sept. 9 — Air Force at Sam Houston, NRG Stadium, 7 p.m. CT
Thursday, Oct. 5 — Sam Houston at Liberty, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 11 — Sam Houston at New Mexico State, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 18 — FIU at Sam Houston, 6 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 1 — C-USA Football Championship Game, TBD
ESPN2
Wednesday, Oct. 25 — UTEP at Sam Houston, 7 p.m.
ESPNU
Thursday, Sept. 28 — Jacksonville State at Sam Houston, 7 p.m.
ESPN+
Saturday, Sept. 23 — Sam Houston at Houston (Big 12 Now), 6 p.m.
ESPN PLATFORMS
Saturday, Nov. 4 — Kennesaw State at Sam Houston, 12 p.m. CT
Saturday, Nov. 11 — Sam Houston at Louisiana Tech, 2 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 25 — Middle Tennessee at Sam Houston, 11 a.m.
FOX SPORTS 1
Sept. 2 — Sam Houston at BYU, 9:15 p.m.
