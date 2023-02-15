HUNTSVILLE — In a back-and-forth game, Sam Houston men’s basketball was able to prevail late in the second half to garner a win against the University of Texas at Arlington.
Led by Cameron Huefner, the Bearkats would secure a 66-56 win over the Mavericks, avenging a 70-58 loss on Feb. 4.
“I thought the second half we really struggled offensively and couldn’t get in a groove,” Sam Houston head coach Jason Hooten said. “They ran zone and man and I didn’t think we were as good as we needed to be. If you look at the stats, there is only one bad one on there and that was our free throws. If we make our free throws we are all probably really happy that we won by 16.”
Sam Houston started the game out fast, quick and looked like they would run away with it early, but UTA had a different idea. The Mavs would battle back from behind the three-point line closing in on the Bearkats’ lead.
In the opening eight minutes, the Bearkats would build their lead to 10 points as Tristan Ikpe would drill a three-pointer lifting them up. Junior guard Donte Powers would also get out to a quick start, scoring eight points within the first four minutes of the game.
Powers would then go cold from the field as he finished with 12 points but led the Kats from the point guard postion.
“He got us off to a great start,” Hooten said. “Donte is who he is and he’s a tough kid. He’s been in our program for three years and he’s a guy you can always depend on. I’m super proud of him tonight. He’s having to play a lot of points right now so his minutes are up. But he can handle that.”
One of the biggest factors in pushing the Kats to this win was freshman guard Anthony Wrzeszcz.
Hooten would turn to him at the 13-minute mark of the second half and he provided a spark that Sam Houston needed to get back. He would throw down a slam dunk that got everybody in Johnson Coliseum on their feet and brought Sam Houston within one.
Ronald Mitchell Jr. also played a big role off the bench as he hit a corner three giving the Bearkats the lead with 8:26 left in the game.
“We are tough from the starters to our bench,” Powers said. “Every one of our players is tough.”
“Our bench has been a strength of our team this year,” Hooten said. “I was really proud of them tonight. Those guys sit over there and wait their turn and when it is all said and done, they were a big part of why we won this basketball game.”
While the Bearkats struggled in the opening frame to guard behind the three-point line, it was a different story in the second half. The Mavericks would have eight three-pointers fall in the first half, which prompted them to take the lead.
Despite that fast start, UTA would finish the game with just 10 total threes as shots quit falling.
One thing that the Bearkats had a tough time with was free throws. The Bearkats would finish the game 8-16 at the charity stripe which left some points on the board.
Defense has always been something that Hooten has preached for his team and tonight was no different. UTA was forced into 11 second-half turnovers that led to nine Bearkat points.
Steals were also a big factor as the Bearkats totaled 11 in the game, with Wrzeszcz collecting three of them in his 10 minutes of play.
“Anthony is going to be a player for sure,” Hooten said. “He’s a guy that has done that before. I think as a coach sometimes you have a good feeling or you say you’re gonna try it. I was in a position where I said I was going to try it. I thought tonight his defense was fantastic.”
Sam Houston will now hit back on the road to face a team that has a special place in Hooten’s heart.
Hooten played at Tarleton and coached there for a total of eight years in the program, now he heads into the building with one thing on his mind, getting a win in a tough environment as the Texans have one loss at home this year.
“It will be a tough game,” Hooten said. “They have only lost one at home all year. They are well-coached and tough. It’s always a special game for me to be able to go back home. There are a lot of people there that were a big part of the reason for where I am today. They helped me cut my teeth in this business and welcomed me and my family with open arms. It will be a special game as it always is but there is one thing on our mind, and that’s trying to go in there and find a way to win.”
Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday night in Stephenville and will be streamed on the ESPN+ platform.
