K.C. Keeler and the Bearkats celebrate with the Battle of the Piney Woods trophy for what could be the last one in the historic rivalry. 

HUNTSVILLE — With the transition to FBS football underway, Sam Houston has one piece of the puzzle solved as they have reached an agreement with head coach K.C. Keeler to a four-year contract extension, per reports.

The longtime head coach has compiled 259 wins and two national championships at the FCS level.

Keeler is set to make no more than $3,250,000 throughout the life of the contract, per the reports.

Keeler and his team will make its first FBS appearance on Sept. 2 with a road trip to BYU.

