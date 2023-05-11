HUNTSVILLE — With the transition to FBS football underway, Sam Houston has one piece of the puzzle solved as they have reached an agreement with head coach K.C. Keeler to a four-year contract extension, per reports.
The longtime head coach has compiled 259 wins and two national championships at the FCS level.
Keeler is set to make no more than $3,250,000 throughout the life of the contract, per the reports.
Keeler and his team will make its first FBS appearance on Sept. 2 with a road trip to BYU.
