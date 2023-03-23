HUNTSVILLE — The saga continues for Sam Houston's men’s basketball program as coach Jason Hooten has been tied to the New Mexico State University opening in recent weeks.
Hooten headed west for a visit to the campus and has spent time there, but the Sports of SHSU Twitter account reports that Sam Houston has offered a “competitive offer” to keep the long-time coach on the sidelines of Johnson Coliseum.
Las Cruces Sun-News’ Jason Groves reports that Hooten has left Las Cruces without a contract signed which could be a big win for SHSU athletic director Bobby Williams and the Sam Houston athletic department.
Hooten has been rumored to be a top candidate for the NMSU job and looked to be nearing a deal that paid $400,000 in base salary and could have been up to five years. That contract would have given Hooten security in years and a $167,992 raise from what he made at Sam Houston this season.
Sam Houston signed Hooten to a two-year deal in 2022 which is set to expire after the 2024 season, but he is not slated a raise in the next year - even after the strong performance his team put together this season.
In his contract, it states “the University may, in its discretion, increase this salary to reflect increases, bonus, and merit given to its other staff employees or otherwise to compensate for increases in his or her duties or responsibilities,” but there is no amount tagged along.
The big thing to consider is the person Hooten is. He is a family-first guy and it shows to his players as well. The move to Las Cruces would mean uprooting the family he has established in the area.
Hooten has also worked with Williams for his entire tenure as a head coach and you can see them talking before, during and after each home game. The big thing is the funding the department has given the basketball programs.
SHSU’s budget was approved for $841,400 for the fiscal 2023-2023 year, but like all budgets, they can go over. The closing book for the fiscal year 2021-2022 shows they spent $1,488,696 after the end of the year. That budget was set and approved for $839,896, which shows a $648,800 difference.
Now the only thing left is to wait and see how things play out for Hooten who could just be looking for a raise and some more improvements from the top.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.