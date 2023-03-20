HUNTSVILLE — Coming off one of his best seasons at Sam Houston, head coach Jason Hooten is rumored to be a top name for the New Mexico State University job, according to several reports.
Hooten has been at the helm for the Bearkats since 2011, after being an assistant to Bob Marlin for seven years. In his time as head coach, he holds a 261-160 overall record and 154-70 in conference play, he spent the majority of time in the Southland conference before moving to the WAC the last two years.
With the WAC being a tougher basketball league, Hooten continued to do a lot with very little support financially from the athletic side.
In two years in the WAC, Hooten lost nine conference games. He did that while receiving a budget that was $839,896 in 2021-2022, and was approved for $842,400 this season in 2022-2023. That is a $2,504 increase for the new year.
NMSU men's basketball budget was $3,286,270, according to collegefactual.com.
While nothing is official, Hooten is set to make another $232,008 in salary next season, if he doesn’t leave. However, NMSU’s last head coaching contract was $300,000, in just base salary.
NMSU's plane was also in Huntsville for around five hours before leaving at 12:21 a.m. on Friday, March 17.
The contract with Sam Houston is also for two years and it went into effect on Sept. 1, 2022, and is set to expire on June 1, 2024. It also does not include a raise from year to year, other than incentives for postseason appearances and academic performance goals.
Leaving for NMSU feels like a jump as the Aggies suspended their men's basketball program after two separate events took place off the court, as a result, they also fired their head coach after an investigation.
Hooten is from Killeen, Texas, and graduated from Tarleton State University in 1993 and earned a master's in 1995. His ties to the area are also deeper as his family is involved in sports throughout the area.
While he would be a perfect fit for the gig, though. In his 13 seasons at Sam Houston, he has had a smooth program and has proven to be a player's coach as he still keeps in touch with several players from his past teams.
Sam Houston is also coming off its best season to date. The Bearkats finished with 26 wins and went 14-4 in conference play. His Kats finished second in the overall standings, but with the WAC’s resume seating.
