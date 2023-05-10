HUNTSVILLE — After facing each other twice during district play, Huntsville softball will square off against new district opponent Dayton for the chance to advance to the UIL Class 5A, regional semifinals.
The Lady Hornets and Lady Broncos split the two games this season with both teams winning their games at home. Huntsville saw an 8-6 win after a long lightning delay and Dayton picked up an 8-1 win after the Lady Hornets couldn’t buy a hit.
“I think the biggest thing is what we should have taken the last time, and not to take anything for granted,” Huntsville head coach Morgan Bryan said. “They have played us very well but we can’t take anything for granted. They are a scrappy team and they put the ball in play. They spot the ball well and we have to focus on our game plan and do the little things correctly.”
Both squads have used all of their pitchers in those games with Huntsville favoring junior Jaelynn Duke in the circle.
Duke has battled all season in the circle for Huntsville and against the Lady Broncos, she has seen 10 1/3rds innings of work. Duke started the first game in the circle where she tossed six innings of play.
She got the start and held the Lady Broncos scoreless until the fourth inning when both teams returned from a lightning delay. Dayton would then take her for nine hits and six runs in the game after she sat 11 Lady Broncos down with strikeouts.
Duke threw 4 1/3rd innings in the second game where she saw similar stats. Through the 13 outs, she allowed 9 hits, and 6 runs (five earned) but just struck out two Lady Broncos.
“After looking back at the film, I don’t think we were on our best games,” Bryan said. “Jaelynn coming out of the rain delay didn’t get a full chance to warm up and I think that contributed to it. When we went there, I think the kids were focused somewhere else and not on Dayton. We have to focus on spinning and hitting the spots we need to.”
Grant grabbed the start in the second game and only finished 1 2/3rds inning of two-run softball off one hit. Grant also came into the first game where she shut the game down and picked up a save in the game.
Dayton has grabbed 19 hits and 14 runs against this Lady Hornets team. While Duke has been the leader in the circle, 12 of her 70 runs against this team make it an interesting choice for Bryan to make in the circle.
Huntsville’s offense has been on a tear through the postseason and now they come in having seen each pitcher at least once. Dayton starting sophomore pitcher Anevay Cantu got the start but after a five-run first inning, she was pulled and never pitched against Huntsville again.
The Lady Hornets would then face sophomore Madi Alvarado for the next five innings where things were settled down but the Lady Hornets still scored three runs off six hits in the first game. But Alvarado took the circle in the second game and shut Huntsville down.
In the run-run game, Huntsville saw five hits against her as balls just struggled to fall.
“It’s an advantage for us,” Bryan said. “I think our kids are seasoned in a three-game series. They are going to focus in and make sure we execute well.”
Huntsville’s offense has seen some people step up in their times of need. Duke has gone into a slump at the plate as she is now 2-12 after going 4-4 in the opening game. But the Lady Hornets have seen Aariss McHale step up. In the playoffs, she has gone 6-17 helping the Lady Hornets at the plate.
But this season has also been different as Huntsville doesn’t have the same power they have before. The Lady Hornets have been creative in the box using sacrifices to move runners around to bring them
“Aariss has done a wonderful job,” Bryan said. “She stepped up into the two positions well. Aariss is one of those triple threats. She can be a contact hitter and a power hitter but she can lay down a bunt when we need her too.”
Despite the sudden drop, Huntsville’s offense has scored 33 runs in its four games with only one game being close. But some of that dealt with the team not being focused until the end.
Now, the Lady Hornets will have a chance to avenge the previous loss they had against this team.
“It’s just a refocus,” Bryan said. “Focus has been a big thing for us. I don’t think we were focused on situations and that attributes to the way we played. Focusing on and trying to make sure we execute the little things when needed will be huge for us.”
Huntsville and Dayton will square off at least two more times this season with the first game slated for 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Game two will be played at 6:30 p.m. Friday with an if-needed game set for 11 a.m. Saturday. All games will be played at Grand Oaks High School.
