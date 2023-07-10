SEATTLE — Sam Houston slugger Joe Redfield has been selected in the MLB Amateur Draft by the Los Angeles Angels.
Redfield, a lefty batter, played a vital role for the Bearkats in the lone season he wore the orange and black. The slugger hit the 100-hit mark this season with the Bearkats. He was a big part of the Bearkats’ run through the WAC tournament and SHSU’s bid into the Baton Rouge regional.
The former Kat slashed for a .402 average in 61 games played, the average was the 21st best in NCAA. Redfield also drove in 56 runs this season.
Redfield had speed when he got on the base paths, throughout the season he stole 15 bases. Redfield struck out 34 times and drew 34 walks in his outings this year.
Before the MLB Draft, Redfield entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal and was committed to playing at the University of Georgia in the SEC. After being drafted 111th overall, he is slated to make $603,600 by the Angels.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.