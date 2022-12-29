HOUSTON — Ole Miss and Texas Tech faced off in the TaxAct Texas Bowl where the Red Raiders got out to a quick start.
Texas Tech would avoid the scare after an on-side kick was returned by Loic Fouonji to put the game out of reach with 3:03 left. TTU would get the 42-35 win over Ole Miss in their final game of the 2022 season.
“In 29 years I’ve had some special moments in my career, but tonight was really special,” Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire said. “It’s hard whenever you get a new coach and staff that comes in. Things are different. For them to accept us the way that they did and play the way they do every game shows they believe in what we are doing. More important they love each other and believe in each other.”
The Red Raiders would start a three-possession scoring streak by gaining their third interception over Rebel quarterback Jaxson Dart.
Senior Marquis Waters would get the interception and carry it 11 yards, setting up the Red Raiders in the red zone. A fourth-down rush would lead to a score, giving Texas Tech a 10-point lead with 6:59 left in the second quarter.
The Red Raider defense also played a full game. Texas Tech would win the turnover battle as they forced two fumbles and snagged three interceptions.
A big difference, though, was the scoring after the turnovers. TTU was able to come away with 16 points from turnovers, while the Rebels had none on their two turnovers.
Red Raider senior quarterback Tyler Shough also had a strong showing for Texas Tech. He finished the game tossing for 242 yards and 1 score but did big things with his feet as well.
Shough went over the century mark with his legs and was able to find the endzone twice.
He also did it after fighting off food posioning earlier in the day.
“Myself and a couple other guys had like food posining,” Shough said. “I didn’t really sleep last night and I crawled up next to the toilet and thought about ‘The Last Dance.’ We walked down in the team breakfast. I had like four IV’s throughout the day. It probably showed later in the game that I was exhausted.”
Texas Tech took a balanced approach in the game as well. Both their running game and their passing game went over 200 yards.
Red Raiders junior running back Tahj Brooks had a strong game as he tallied 90 yards on the ground with senior running back SaRodorick Thompson would adding another score.
Ole Miss at times looked like they would be able to move the ball at will. On their third drive, the Rebels went 75 yards on five plays where they stayed in no-huddle. On the drive, Ole Miss had a 37-yard passing play and continued to knock down the Red Raider defense.
Texas Tech would take advantage of that with 17 points after their five turnovers.
While the Rebels struggled to find the endzone, it wasn’t for a lack of offense. Ole Miss would see 530 yards with a bulk of them coming through the air. Dart would lead the way with 338 yards and 2 touchdowns.
The dagger for the Rebels would be their third and fourth down conversions.
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin would elect to go for it on seven fourth downs, turning the ball over five times, which led to a handful of drives starting in Red Raider territory.
“Going in it was, you are going to have to steal some possessions and take some risks,” Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin said. “ That's not the plan to not make it, but those were critical decisions. They didn't work out, and I think it stopped and started early. It was discouraging because [Texas Tech] had a lot of similar fourth downs and did a really good job with some really good scheme runs to scheme us up.”
