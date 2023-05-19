HUNTSVILLE — With construction noise and the building of brand-new football facilities surrounding the 120-yard turf field, Huntsville football held 17 practices to prepare for its 2023 season.
The Hornets are coming into a year where they still have questions at some spots, but, overall, bring back a core of players that are full of varsity experience and speed for the upcoming season.
“You hope you see growth and we have made some moves with some of our guys,” Huntsville head coach Rodney Southern said. “I think we have our offensive line with eight or nine guys. We have had a lot of production from young guys. We are still going to be young again but it’s a different kind of young.”
Huntsville’s offense is going to look a little different this year than it has in the past. The Hornets will suit up three running backs, with Trae’shawn Brown expected to be the leader of the pack. Brown was called up for the Brenham game last season and put on a clinic in his short time.
He brings a body that is built to run over people and with his vision, he is a dangerous threat for opposing defenses, and this will be his sophomore season.
Complimenting him will be Demarcus Williams and Muiz Oluwole in the backfield. Oluwole will enter his senior year and will have the opportunity to show off his abilities as a premier back for this squad.
“A lot of Trae’shawn is gifted from God. (What you see) is not just our coaching. He is a very mature kid physically for his age and has great vision,” Southern said. “We’ve run him a lot but we’ve also got Demarcus Williams and Muiz Oluwole. We have three backs that we feel like we can rotate around.”
One thing that spring practice is good for is getting a new group of players to learn how to play as a unit.
That is what Huntsville needs for its offensive line that graduated its starters.
Huntsville will have to piece together a group of five that has minimal time together but with some additions, can be a strong line. Despite playing as a defensive end last year, JT Kroll will switch to the offensive line to help bolster this group.
The Hornets still bring back a select few with varsity experience but the biggest key is getting them reps as a unit as Southern has three different groups he is able to work with during the spring workouts and training camp.
“You are always going to have a group that is a new group,” Southern said. “There will be two guys that played freshman football somewhere last year. JT has played a lot of varsity football just on the other side of the ball. I think we will be as big up front as we have been in the past, they are just going to have to learn on the fly. They are smart kids and have been in the program for years. We just have to work those guys as much as you can together.”
Last season, Huntsville’s offense struggled to get things going at some points as they saw a quarterback battle for some of the fall. Austin Taylor and Jawann Giddens battled things out with Taylor ultimately winning the starting job.
But an injury forced him to the sideline in the sixth game, and for the most part, ended his season as the starter. But now he has the opportunity to capitalize on it again.
Taylor has taken reps with the first team in the mornings but missed a handful of practices with baseball being in the postseason.
Now there is a focus and determination that he wants to be the guy and has shown that in practice.
“I think last year the circumstances Austin realized he wanted to be the starting quarterback,” Southern said. “We have to get a little better at throwing the ball. We will be able to line up with a tight end and two bigger backs. If we can run the ball and shorten the game, that will be the focal point.”
Shiloh Jones has been a mainstay for this squad on defense and that is expected to stay the same. As a sophomore, Jones ran all over the field with a club on his hand making plays for the Huntsville defense as their staple linebacker.
But now he’s got another athletic companion.
Former running back and quarterback Jawann Giddens will make the switch to linebacker, giving Huntsville speed and mobility on that side of the ball. While this is Giddens first time playing on that side of the ball for Huntsville, he’s picked it up and is looking to become a force.
“Shiloh hasn’t done anything in pads but he will be a third-year starter,” Southern said. “He has been through some injuries, but he is up to 217 pounds and looks the part of a linebacker. Between him, Jawann and Bug, you’d love to have four or five, but I feel good with the three we have.”
Like the offensive line, Huntsville will see a different set on the defensive line. With Kroll making the switch, it leaves the Hornets with a gap.
Zach Moss, who started last season as a sophomore, has now seen an entire offseason to improve his ability and get in the weight room. He has returner Noah Cummings to help him bolster the line but the Hornets could rely on another youthful player.
Jerious Singletary is somebody that has shined after 17 practices and has the ability to play both sides of the ball. As a sophomore, he will enter the season with his first spring under his belt and has shown why he can be a star for this team without a staple returner as Huntsville has had before.
“We are going to have some experience inside,” Southern said. “Zach Moss got a lot of reps last year and he’s gotten bigger. I think we have enough bodies, if we stay healthy, to roll eight out there. If you can go two deep all the way across you feel good about it.”
With no spring game on tap for the Hornets, spring camp has officially wrapped up. The Hornets will host their annual strength and conditioning camp starting the week of June 5. The camp runs through the summer with a week off from July 3-7.
Since the Hornets held a spring practice, they will start training camp on Aug. 7. Huntsville will scrimmage Lufkin in their annual game on Aug. 18 with no location or times available due to the construction at Hornet Field.
