HUNTSVILLE — After leading for six innings of the game, Huntsville baseball was unable to close out the game against Kingwood Park on Tuesday.
The Panthers rallied for seven runs in the top of the seventh to lift them to the 7-5 win over the Hornets.
“We just let it get away from us there at the end,” Huntsville head coach Justin Jennings said. “We’ve been in tight games all year. We didn’t catch a few balls and made a couple of bad decisions. It ended up costing us.”
Huntsville senior pitcher Luke Durham got the start on the mound in the game and he pitched well. He went six innings where he allowed three hits.
Durham came back out for the seventh where things slipped away.
The Panthers opened the seventh with three straight singles that saw one run score before the Hornets logged an out. Jennings got sophomore Colton Gilbert warming up in the bullpen.
A double and an error made things a 5-4 game as K-Park was still ready to strike as they still had runners on the corners as Gilbert came in to pitch.
Durham finished the game with six innings pitched where he allowed seven hits, five runs (four earned), struck out three and walked one.
Gilbert inherited a tough spot and after an intentional walk loaded the bases for him with no outs. He allowed two hits, two runs (one earned) and picked up a strikeout.
“Luke threw the ball well until the end,” Jennings said. “He didn’t execute some pitches there at the end. He was sharp for six innings and he gave us a chance to win. It just didn’t work out for us.”
The Hornets’ offense struck early and often against the Panthers. Huntsville put up a two-spot on the board in the second inning with sophomore Brian Parker Jr. drilling a single into center field that scored both Nolan Hunt and Myles Howell.
It wouldn’t stop there.
Huntsville put up one run in the fourth, fifth and sixth inning to continue to add on to the lead but could not bring anything around in the bottom of the seventh.
The Hornet offense saw nine hits in the game, with Cooper Molnes and Hunt each picking up two hits. The Hornets also were careful with their swings as they walked six times and struck out five as a team.
“They did a good enough job to win tonight,” Jennings said. “We manufactured some runs and we had some situations where we didn’t come through. We were good enough in some areas to get a win.”
But like in most sports, you have to have a short-term memory.
The Hornets have now dropped the series against Kingwood Park, but have the opportunity to make things count again on Friday.
Huntsville will travel to face the Panthers at 7 p.m. Friday to close out the series.
“You have to move on,” Jennings said. “We told them before they have six games left and we have to move on to each one. We have to flush this one and make a quick recovery. We will have a chance to win Friday night just like we did tonight. We will make sure they are ready to go.”
