The Huntsville Item has never paid for a public information request and has no plans of starting now - ordinance or not.
In November 2021, the City Council passed an ordinance that forces requesters to pay the full costs of salaries and copy costs if they utilize over 15 hours of employee time in one-month period or 36 hours in a year. After that action, the Item called for the Council to immediately reverse the ordinance to secure the promise that got them elected. That did not happen.
Item Editor Brenda Poe submitted a request for information on May 26 and received the cost estimate letter from City Secretary Kristie Doll on the 11th day of the request, in clear violation of the 10 days allowed by the Texas Public Information Act (TPIA).
But that is not the most egregious action taken. The City chose to ignore the Item’s request to waive the fees. According to the Texas Press Association, the TPIA Government Code 552.267, waives or reduces the charges for providing copies of public information but ideally, newspapers should be charged nothing at all because the requests are for the good of the community.
Instead, the City Secretary would like $240.76 to get copies of the request or $120.38 to view the documents. Additionally, the City Secretary requested clarification of the request, inquiring about the nature of the request. Another violation of the TPIA.
If this is the type of transparent government your elected officials wanted back in November 2021, they have certainly achieved an blurred, even opaque, view from the sidelines, so thick with red tape and dollar signs, that we are left to wonder what is there to hide at this point. All citizens of Huntsville deserve an efficient, effective and accountable government that puts the people in control.
The Huntsville Item Editorial Board is made up of the Publisher Jake Mienk, Editor Brenda Poe, and General Manager Traci Gallin.
Texas Government Code - Sec. 552.267
Waiver or Reduction of Charge for Providing Copy of Public Information
(a) A governmental body shall provide a copy of public information without charge or at a reduced charge if the governmental body determines that waiver or reduction of the charge is in the public interest because providing the copy of the information primarily benefits the general public.
(b) If the cost to a governmental body of processing the collection of a charge for providing a copy of public information will exceed the amount of the charge, the governmental body may waive the charge.
Added by Acts 1993, 73rd Leg., ch. 268, Sec. 1, eff. Sept. 1, 1993. Amended by Acts 1995, 74th Leg., ch. 1035, Sec. 17, eff. Sept. 1, 1995; Acts 1997, 75th Leg., ch. 1231, Sec. 4, eff. Sept. 1, 1997.
