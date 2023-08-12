Another fun-filled, extremely hot summer has flown by. It’s time now to prepare for a super school year.
Students head back to school in Huntsville and New Waverly this week, leaving no time to get those few items on your family’s to-do list. We want everyone to have a successful school year in 2022-23, so we’re offering a few ideas here that might help students, parents and teachers:
• Get to bed earlier. Young people have been staying up late the last couple of months, so it’s critical to change their sleep patterns and get them back on track as far as getting a good night’s rest.There’s a chart on the internet that suggests bedtimes for the youngest of our children. A 5-year-old kindergarten student who needs to rise by 7 a.m. should go to bed at 7:30 p.m. A 12-year-old who has to wake by 7 can stay up until about 9 p.m. Children need plenty of rest so that they’re alert and energized at school. Fighting fatigue during the first few days is no way to start a new school year.
• Parents, meet with your children’s teachers. Hopefully, you took advantage of the schools’ Meet & Greets at Huntsville’s schools this past week. If you did not make it, schedule a time to go talk briefly with your children’s teachers. Parents, it’s important to speak one-on-one with the teachers who are spending hours every day with your children. In a short time, you can learn a lot about what your children are doing in class, teachers’ expectations for the coming school year and see what the classroom environment is like.
• Get involved at home. Help your children with homework, or try to anyway. That’s productive for everyone involved. Children see that you care about their studies and you’ll discover what your kids are working on in math, science, English and social studies. If you find the homework difficult, you’ll have another reason to go talk to teachers. They’re here to help, but students and parents need to ask for assistance.
• Try to be neutral in your dealings with the teachers and principals this year. Listen to both sides of the story if there’s a conflict at school, then reason it out rationally. Early on, tell teachers and principals about any special learning or academic needs. Alert them to specific health issues, dramatic structural changes in the family, illnesses or anything out of the ordinary that will help them understand what a student is going through away from school.
• Make sure your children look good on the first few days of school. That doesn’t mean go shopping for fancy name-brand clothes. It means shopping for comfortable clothes that fit and make your children feel good about themselves. Let your kids pick out some of the school clothes. Make sure you’re following the school’s dress code guidelines, which have been relaxed a bit this year. Check the district’s website and shop for clothes that are appropriate at your children’s schools. This weekend is Tax Free Weekend.
• Start each day with encouraging words. Sit down together and eat a healthy breakfast with your children. Talk to them in the morning about the coming day. When school’s out, ask open-ended questions about what they did in class, what they learned, what they liked and what they didn’t like.
• Know where your kids are after school each day. If they ride the bus home, know the projected dropoff times and the bus routes. Help your students learn the bus routine the first week or two of school.
• Take advantage of after-school programs if you have to work. The Boys & Girls Club of Walker County (http://www.walkercountykids.org/) and Huntsville Family YMCA (www.ymcahouston.org/huntsville/) provide safe and healthy places for students to go after school.
• Volunteer for mentoring and tutoring programs. This is for parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles of our school children. Those of you with adult children can do this, too. Everyone can play a part in our schools’ successes. One that has gained large strides in our district is the A Time 2 Read (www.atime2read.org).
If you do a few of these things, the school year should get off to a smooth start. If we all make education a part of our daily routines, the 2023-24 school year should be a super successful one.
