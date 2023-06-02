HUNTSVILLE — Despite a two-run blast by Justin Wishkoski to open the first round of the Baton Rouge regional, Sam Houston baseball could not keep up with Oregon State.
The Beavers rallied off 18 runs after that to secure the 18-2 win and send the Bearkats to the losers bracket of the regional.
“Oregon State had a really good plan against our guy tonight,” Sam Houston head coach Jay Sirianni said. “When it gets out of hand like that in a hurry it's tough to play catch-up. I thought offensively we kind of got out of our approach a little bit. But you have to tip your hat to their arm. He did a really good job suffocating the strike zone and getting the lead-off guys. That's been our MO as of late is pressure.”
Sam Houston sent our junior Coltin Atkinson to the mound in his normal Friday night start, but it wouldn’t go as planned.
Atkinson was tagged for 11 hits and eight runs in the game. He got through three innings of work. While his outing didn’t last long, he saw a similar outing in the WAC tournament. His 55 total pitches should leave him available for a Sunday game if the Bearkats get that far.
A combination of Gavi Coldiron, Rome Shubert, MIles Hellums and Jack Driskell finished the game out on the mound for Sam Houston as the Beavers had 10 runs against them.
“Well, I think the first thing is this group of guys, they're pretty special. They have very short memories,” Sirianni said. “They work really hard. By about 9:00 o'clock tomorrow morning you won't even know we played tonight. They're going to come out and act like it's Opening Day. So we're just going to have to move on. We got Stevie going for us tomorrow and he'll do a good job at the front end. And I feel like we still have some bullpen arms that have helped us along the way that are still available. So tomorrow's a new day. It's a tough one.”
Offense for Sam Houston had been on a tear up until this point and things looked strong. Joe Redfield doubled and then the Wishkoski home run got the Kats up early, but that is all they got.
Sam Houston would be held hitless until the eighth inning on a Jake Tatom double.
“[He did a] good job mixing it up all around the strike zone,” Wishkoski said of Oregon state starter Trent Sellers “His breaking ball's working for him. He was able to throw both pitches for strikes.”
Now, Sam Houston will have to battle back through the losers bracket. The Bearkats will face Tulane Saturday at 2 p.m. for the chance to play again on Sunday. The Bearkats will start with Steven Beard on the mound.
