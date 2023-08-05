In retrospect, I’m realizing just how wise my father (Cornelius See) really was when he would share nuggets of truth and unique stories with me, when I was too immature to comprehend them. I vividly recall Daddy saying that, “if you are paying, you should also be in the planning.”
How truthful and applicable that statement is regarding the issue with the proposed changes in zoning districts by the City of Huntsville.
I listened intently to the presentation from the Director of Development Services and other citizens voicing their viewpoints regarding zoning issues. I am strongly in support of preserving and protecting residential neighborhoods, whether they are within or without the boundaries of the city limits, to remain a colorful place of peace, safety and comfortable living.
There should be ordinances in place and enforced to ensure that each community is vibrant and aesthetically rewarding to protect property value. I know all too well that one poorly managed property can alter the scope of the entire neighborhood.
I would hate for anyone’s neighborhood to have to contend with another version of “the best little whorehouse in Texas” to pop up overtime on their corner.
Or even worse, to experience a “Boyz-n-the Hood’’ scenario with liquor stores on every corner and possibly a juke joint to entice the wild bunch with shenanigans and all types of drugs. Can I get a witness?
There is no doubt that the city of Huntsville is pregnant with limitless residential and commercial opportunities, expanding new veins within each ward, and expecting to give birth to a better life and increased revenue for the city. How to effectively and truthfully create and navigate this vision and satisfy the majority of taxpayers and citizens, I don’t know the best strategy.
Indeed, I do support new growth and business opportunities for “Home Sweet Huntsville.” Nothing remains the same, not even stagnant water. No one can prohibit the train of change, it is already here.
However, I am grossly concerned about slicing the city of Huntsville into 10 new zoning districts - five residential, five commercial, and a few overlays.
Is Huntsville big enough for this or is this proposal based on future expansion data? If this slicing happens, this town would truly become a new jacked city. If you think we have been given all the facts of this new zoning proposal, think again.
There is an unspoken, hidden agenda lurking in the shadows.
I believe the main purpose of slicing this city into 10 pieces, like a pepperoni pizza that I often indulge in with delight, is to diminish or possibly eliminate the voting power of the Democratic Precincts.
And we all know there are certain neighborhoods that will never be considered for the slice. If there is money to be gained, there is also voting to be considered.
This is my perspective and narrative, and I’m sticking to it! Let every person be fully persuaded in his or her own mind, whether you support, oppose, or remain neutral regarding new zoning districts.
Chris Tyson is a retired educator with more than thirty years of dedicated service. She is currently a transitional and contemporary columnist for The Huntsville Item.
