I live in a nice neighborhood. It was even nicer when I moved in 26 years ago. Homes seemed to be better kept, lawns a little tidier. Vehicles were parked on driveways and streets rather than front yards. There was a homeowners’ association, once.
Neighborhoods age like people; some gracefully, becoming genteel, and others simply deteriorate, becoming tired and worn-out. A deteriorating neighborhood inevitably affects the quality of life there. Could it get to the point where it even affects safety?
George Kelling and James Q. Wilson in 1982 proposed what became known as the Broken Windows Theory. This was the idea that lack of concern for one’s community, symbolized by the deliberate breaking of windows, results in societal changes like disorder, fear, and withdrawal, which then allow more serious crimes to creep in. Thus starts a decline in respect for law, property, and people’s rights.
Kelling and Wilson noted that “… vandalism can occur anywhere once communal barriers—the sense of mutual regard and the obligations of civility— are lowered by actions that signal ‘no one cares.’”
Put another way, Broken Windows says that failure to address small acts of crime, such as vandalism, loitering, and graffiti, results in an expanding acceptance of criminal acts and the eventual destruction of the moral fabric reinforcing the community.
Later commentators saw this as a kind of epidemic crime that was contagious “just as a fashion trend is contagious,” which could start with one broken window and spread to an entire community. The hope was that if visible disorder and neglect were reduced, violent crimes might go down too, leading to an overall reduction in crime and an increase in public safety.
Today we see homeless enclaves in large urban cities and witness their effect on their neighborhoods when they are permitted to exist without government intervention. Incidentally, jaywalking practiced “safely” is now no longer a crime in California cities. On a grand scale, consider “tolerance policies” in San Francisco and Portland. People are leaving those cities.
Broken Windows encouraged policing of lesser crimes – misdemeanors and code violations - to help create an ordered and lawful society in which all citizens would feel safe. Today some big city prosecutors find the prosecution of misdemeanors to be an undesirable use of the justice system’s time and money.
Applying this theory locally, I look around and observe the lack of maintenance of some nearby houses, yards, and fences. There seem to be more ostensibly abandoned houses these days, many not truly abandoned but perhaps caught up in estate proceedings, tax problems, and other legal issues. Empty nonetheless, and unkempt.
Sometimes abandoned homes are accompanied by abandoned/uninspected vehicles. Then I notice abandoned pets, or their progeny, feral dogs and cats. Flat tires on vehicles in the driveway, under which the cats live. I begin to wish for a house flipper, an entrepreneur who would take the risk to invest in some of these forlorn structures and renovate them for sale.
I wonder if we should bring back our defunct homeowner association? I then recall disturbing stories about HOAs with too much power running amuck, neighborhoods where you must get permission to rebuild your fence or put a new roof on your house, and are required to put down a deposit for the privilege while the association reviews your request, for weeks.
The decline of neighborhoods seems more likely than not to naturally occur, absent strict rules and a bureaucracy to enforce them, and/or conscientious homeowners.
Some people simplistically make a racial issue out of what is more nearly a generational and socio-economic issue. A homeowner may get into more house than he or she can afford, and money for maintenance isn’t in a tight budget. Houses and people age. Breadwinners lose jobs, or become incapacitated. And they die. Heirs may be less conscientious.
With others, pride of ownership is missing in those who see maintaining a home and yard as drudgery to be avoided. They fail to appreciate the fact that owning a home is the single largest investment most people make in their lifetime. They seem happy with mediocrity. When these folks finally start fixing up their house, you know they are about to put it on the market.
It’s instructive to look back a generation or two at the greatest generation. Back when new neighborhoods were being built in a flurry of post-war construction, those citizens were proud of their 1200 square-foot no-frills spec home and took care of it accordingly. How would they feel about 3,000+ square foot neglected homes today that invite the Broken Windows analogy in formerly respectable neighborhoods?
Let’s take a hard look at our own home and neighborhood today. Are we improving our investment by fixing our “broken windows” as they occur, or adding to the problem by neglecting to keep up our property for our neighbors and the next generation, and maybe gradually inviting crime in. Are there neighbors who are struggling with maintenance and could use our help?
It should not require a homeowners’ association to recognize basic responsibility for our own property and personal behavior. And then to fix what is broken or worn out; to sweat the small stuff. The alternative is predictable, and it isn’t very pretty.
Gene G. Blair has been a resident of Huntsville for 43 years. He is retired from the Criminal Justice Center at SHSU, and he is a retired veteran of the U.S. Army. You can reach him at ggblair47@gmail.com.
