Having access to common sense by any means necessary should be a requirement of our elected officials. Based on some of the laws passed during this legislative session, I wondered what are the motivations and impetus that generated movement behind some of the legislation.
We hope that when our elected officials go to Austin, they take the state’s business serious and are not swayed by petty incidents that happen to their neighbor or their 3rd cousin on their great great grandmother’s side.
There are recent laws by the legislature and governor to remove certain powers from the cities, to include property taxes, annexations and elections. This seems to indicate that Austin wants to control every aspect of our lives. The recent bill eliminating curfews for youth under the age of 18 got my attention. In all fairness, I need to disclosed that I was a juvenile parole and probation officer in Galveston and Houston. And my reaction may be swayed by my seven years of service in this capacity.
But what the hell! Those of us who are of a certain age were guided home by the street lights coming on, the sun setting or that neighbor on the porch instructing you to head home, it was getting late.
Our current family dynamics has changed in many ways and the current national disassociation among communities has reduced the level of accountability and connectivity that previously existed. House Bill #1819 sets out to “repeal the authority of political subdivisions to adopt or enforce juvenile curfews.” The bill also removes any authority to prosecuted or adjudicate after September 1, 2023.
The first records we have of state curfews are those imposed by the royal authorities in Europe during the 9th century. At the time, the curfews required the general population to stay calmly in their homes while firefighters put out devastating fires which, in the times of wooden houses, made considerable sense.
But history took a turn, and in contrast to the hedonist rulers who reigned before the year 1000, 11th century Europe was stuck with ruthless monarchs who were self-absorbed and paranoid over their loss of political influence. These authoritarians discovered the curfew was a brilliant tool to prevent riots. Those acts of rebellion that gave ordinary citizens the power to stand up to those in charge and to challenge aristocrats and special interests who latched onto rulers in order to stay wealthy.
Fear became the ultimate tool, and the 9 p.m. bell ring symbolized the time to go home. The average citizen internalized this habit so deeply that even today, many churches still ring the evening closure.
By this time, those in power had grasped the effectiveness of this technique and from then on dictators, coup leaders, American slave-owners, and administrators of Jewish ghettos in Europe made the curfew a memorable utensil of violent regimes. I work hard to be a “Woke” individual (what ever that means) but you only have to watch the evening news to the south of us to understand why this is a bad idea. Vehicle accidents cause by young inexperienced drivers happen after midnight. Shooting where juveniles are the unintentional victims occur in the late hour. And it is the time the juveniles commit crimes.
Texas cities should be able to decide what works best for their citizens as long as the restrictions is not abusive or perpetrated on one group of people. A professor from Indiana University writes that juvenile curfew laws restrict the presence of youngsters in public during specified hours on a continuing basis. As a way of controlling juvenile crime, curfews have enjoyed immense popularity during the past decade or so. For many, curfews represent a simple and effective strategy for curbing juvenile offending by keeping would-be delinquents off the streets and at home.
From this perspective, curfew laws benefit from commonsense thinking and reinforce important social values, such as parental responsibility. For others, however, curfews represent a dubious crime control strategy that abridges important civil rights and is open to discriminatory enforcement.
To be fair, a look at both sides points out that the effectiveness of curfews is being questioned by many researchers.“The belief that curfews are going to solve the problem is not upheld by the research,” said Dr. David Myers, who chairs the criminal justice department at the University of New Haven.
Six years ago, researchers in Philadelphia concluded that “juvenile curfews are not effective in reducing crime and victimization.” The Texas House Committee on Youth Health and Safety Select Committee held a public hearing, March 27. Organizations that supported the bill were Texas Appleseed, Texas Home School Coalition, Texas Network of Youth Services, Texas American Federation of Teachers, to name a few. The organizations appearing against the bill were City of El Paso, Dallas Police Association, Combined Law Enforcement Association of Texas (CLEATS). Similar group were present for the Senate Jurisprudence Committee hearing on May 10.
My perspective is how do we save our children from car accidents and violence. Curfews may not be the total answer but could be part of the answer and I want my city to have the power and authority to decide. For my informed reader, you decide and email me.
Dee Howard Mullins is a reporter for the Item. She has served on Huntsville City Council and is a retired Federal employee. She can be reached at deehm@itemonline.com.
