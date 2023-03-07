On March 1st of 1836 the Texas Independence Convention began at Washington of the Brazos with a declaration of independence the primer item on the agenda. By acclamation, Richard Ellis, once a resident of Huntsville Alabama, became chair. He handled well the drama of the Convention with his immediate duty the appointment of George Childress of Tennessee to write the great declaration of freedom. More on the significance of this act to our local area later. Meanwhile, let’s skip to March 17th, wherein lies the formal background to the birth of the original Montgomery County, which included later Walker County.
Until March 17th,1836, Texas consisted of 23 Municipalities. A Mexican Municipality was on the order of a later Texas County. Indeed, on March 17th the convention declared all 23 municipalities to be counties. One of those municipalities was Washington Municipality. Let’s now venture into the importance of that entity to our area .
Formed in July 1835, Washington Municipality consisted of a vast territory on either side of the Brazos River. Presiding over the Municipality was Joshua Hadley, as alcalde. Hadley’s home was in present Roans Prairie, twenty or so miles west of Huntsville off highway 30. His dwelling yet exists, the present property of the famous Jacob Austin Band.
Upon the move to turn Municipalities into counties, Washington Municipality became Washington County. Out of this huge county would eventually emerge four counties on the west of the Brazos, and on the east initially one huge county which would transcend into six new counties. On the west those counties were Washington, Brazos, Lee and Burleson.
To the east emerged in 1837 the initial and huge Montgomery County which eventually divided into six present counties. These were Walker and Grimes in 1846, Madison in 1853, San Jacinto County in1870, and in 1873 a small portion of Waller county.
Now to return to March 1st, 1836, at Washington on the Brazos. On that date, George Childress of Tennessee received an assignment which gave him immortality in terms of Texas History. He received the primary duty to write the Texas Declaration of Independence. Though he basically had the document done when he first came to Washington, the convention insisted on appointing a committee to assist him.
Importance to our local history lies in the location the committee chose to edit Childress’s document on the evening of March 1st for approval in Washington the next day. It lay across the Brazos at the site called “Groce’s Retreat.” This lay in the area to be assigned the name of Montgomery County on December 14, 1837.
Inspirational flow the tides of our area’s history.
Robin Montgomery is a native of Conroe, Texas, and holds a PhD from the University of Oklahoma. His professional background includes a career as professor at Southwestern Oklahoma State University, along with four years as professor of international relations for a graduate program in Europe for U.S. Military officers.His book is “Cradle of the Texas Republic” is now on sale at the Sam Houston Museum, Wigwam Neosho Bookstore
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.