Controllers abound in and around my house and there needs to be something done about it. All those black rectangles covered with numbers and letters are becoming a source of stress. It is doubtful they would fall into the category of a convenience since a great deal of time is spent looking for the right controller to turn on a specific piece of electronic equipment.
Men love having all those clickers. It makes them feel masters of their destiny but actually it is just the opposite of that. Men are like fireflies flicking on their little lights, flitting hither, thither and yon. Women tend to select a movie, watch it straight through commercials and all, whereas her beloved with clicker in hand will use a commercial break to zap through 25 channels watching 3 seconds of as many channels as possible before getting back to the program scheduled for viewing. Men also MUTE far too often.
If ever you take the clicker in hand while hubby is in the kitchen getting a dish of ice cream, he will not be able to watch you manage the remote. He will suffer personality changes if it is not returned to his hands. It is his to have and to hold, so don’t try to change that.
Avoid ever turning on someone else’s TV! I pushed the wrong button on my sister’s fancy new television set and brought reception to a halt for 36 hours while she figured out how to re-configure everything. It was bad. Since supplying a User’s Manual is a thing of the past an incident such as that can jeopardize relationships.
Controllers have unpleasant effects on men: that goes for brothers, sons and husbands. It they can grow a beard, they have a controller fixation. Except for those small patches of time when there may be something worthwhile coming through, men hold the controller in their hands because they think it could carry out some function they should not miss.
Then of course there are the lights. All this equipment that festoons our homes has little glowing lights: red and yellow and blue. Those alarm clocks with blue lights that allow you to read the time from across the room in the dark or on the ceiling may be affecting our brains, our ipad is giving us eye strain, our cell phones can make our wits wilt and both of them can leave an unnatural bend in one’s upper spine.
Then there are the charge cords. I have a box full of them, many are labelled, some are not. I hesitate to discard those I do not use lest I find the thing for which it was intended. They are in a box that contains enough cable to reach from Harlingen to Corpus Christi.
We are out of control as a civilization. The next generation will not know how to make conversation, read a road map, multiply, divide or read a letter from their great grandmother who still writes in cursive.
We need help as a nation. Our electronic equipment rules our lives and is making us deaf, blind and giving us brain damage. It is destroying our ability to communicate, a family dinner that includes conversation is becoming non-existent and we will all have turkey-neck before we are old enough to vote.
So does not everyone understand it is an overwhelming challenge that must be addressed? I will see what Google can tell me about this problem. Where did I leave my cell phone? Oh well I will just use my iPad it is right here in my lap.
M.Flados resides in Harlingen, Texas and can be reached at nflados@gmail.com
