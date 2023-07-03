Imagine you sent your two daughters off to school this morning. No school buses, but they’re used to walking. Then they didn’t come home this afternoon. Abducted by terrorists, along with a hundred other girls, the outlook for their safe return is bleak. That’s not something that happens in America, but it does in Somalia. Where you live makes a difference.
Or suppose your kids come home from school and ask what the Holocaust was about, followed by a question about your grandfather’s job as a guard at a camp run by the Army during World War II. It’s a history question here, but could easily hit home if asked by a child about a great grandparent in Germany. It depends on where you live.
We complain a lot today. Much of our complaints concern the shortcomings of our country and its government. Many complaints are valid, but the willingness to participate in their solution isn’t often forthcoming. It’s easier to complain. People talk of moving to a country with fewer problems. Such as?
Our inflation was a discouraging 7.5% in January, 2022. Inflation in Venezuela that month was 1198%. In Sudan it was 340%; in Lebanon 201%. Current 2023 numbers put Venezuela’s inflation at 9586%. In Italy, a better comparison, inflation was 8.1% this March, according to the European Central Bank. Here in the US the number is now 4.1%. Want to move?
The work ethic here isn’t what it used to be, you say. Maybe, but don’t move to France and expect much sympathy. In order to prop up its economy President Macron pushed France to adopt a retirement age of 64 where it had been 62 – but only in the face of nationwide violent street demonstrations by a million people against the proposed increase. How about the French work ethic?
Critical of our current president or perhaps his predecessor? In “democratic” Turkey, Turkish citizens can be imprisoned simply for insulting the president, a charge that has been leveled more than 200,000 times during President Erdogan’s lengthy tenure.
Mexico launched a new database last month to collect information on people that have gone missing in that country. More than 112,000 people are officially missing in Mexico, and human rights advocates say that estimate is too low. Fourteen federal police were abducted just this week. By comparison, 15,207 people are currently missing in the larger USA.
Have you had to wait a month or two to see a specialist here in Texas? In Canada waiting times for medically necessary treatment are a bit longer. Specialist physicians surveyed currently report a median waiting time of 27.4 weeks between referral from a general practitioner and receipt of treatment. Maybe a month isn’t so long.
National weather catastrophes hit us hard. Hurricane Katrina was one of the deadliest hurricanes ever to hit the United States. An estimated 1,833 people died in the hurricane and the flooding that followed in 2005, and millions of others were left homeless along the Gulf Coast and in New Orleans.
Cyclonic Storm Nargis, an extremely deadly tropical cyclone made landfall in Myanmar (formerly Burma) in 2008, sending a storm surge up the densely populated Irrawaddy delta, and causing catastrophic destruction, with at least 138,373 fatalities.
Our country’s response to major disasters is a disaster declaration, followed by hundreds of government workers, volunteers, millions of dollars in federal aid, and help in rebuilding. In Myanmar, the government delayed international aid efforts to their own people by refusing to issue visas to many aid workers. Now there’s something to complain about.
Many countries cannot provide the level of disaster response we have come to expect in this country. They look to the UN and other countries, frequently the US, for assistance.
Need we mention Ukraine?
Consider the response in Huntsville after tornadic winds passed over part of the city recently. City workers were on the streets in hours, clearing trees and limbs from roadways and checking on citizens’ welfare. Our power companies are quick to put employees on the scene, often in still dicey conditions. These people work until the job is done. Thanks!
We could talk about our standard of living, our safety from domination by neighboring nations, or our rare political freedoms, all guaranteed by previous generations. Suffice to say that the United States of America, with all its problems – and there are many – remains THE place to be. It’s the only place where people from every country flock to every day.
Our internal division risks our national well-being. Unlike with other unlucky countries, no one will come to bail us out and help us back on our feet if we self-destruct. We should fully appreciate what we have, quit wasting time griping and fighting, and work much harder to preserve our exceptional nation. Let July 4th be a timely reminder.
Gene G. Blair has been a resident of Huntsville for 43 years. He is retired from the Criminal Justice Center at SHSU, and he is a retired veteran of the U.S. Army. You can reach him at ggblair47@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.