Wow, it’s getting scorching hot here pretty early!
Now is an opportunity to learn a parable of the fig tree. According to Scripture, when the branches of a tree are tender and produce leaves, you should know that summer is near.
June 21 was the Summer solstice, which marked the beginning of summer season and the longest day of the year. Astrologists indicate this is the time when the sun reaches its highest point in the sky.
Note: I did not take the time to view how high the sun was, only just how hot it was to my body.
Even though summer is my favorite time of year, my plan of action was to escape long periods of over exposure to the sun as much as possible. I enjoy being outdoors in the heat and perspiring as I execute my walking regimen.
My skin becomes soft and supple eliminating the impurities from my body, and that’s worth my time in the sun. This is my version of a hot sauna and sunbathing, and the rest is left up to you, the reader.
I am a fan of sunlight. Optimism and positive energy exudes my cerebrum, and I enjoy wearing hats, caps, visors, sun-dresses, shorts, eating snow cones, watermelon, and Dairy Queen’s vanilla ice cream cones.
I consume less solid foods and indulge in smoothies, fruits, fresh veggies, and drink an avalanche of water. During the summer months, your physical eyes will be tested and tempted. Oh, be careful little eyes what you see.
To acknowledge a few, you may just see a little bit of anything; over-exposed boobs, butts, legs, heads, etc. Just be observant and protective with your children.
Here are three, simple, and inexpensive activities adults and children can do together.
For starters, be intentional about reading during the summer months. Consider enrolling in a summer reading program at your local library. This keeps the mind open and receptive to new thoughts and vocabulary expansion.
Second, take your family on a guided hike to enjoy the beauty of a sunset and have them write about their experience. Lastly, always splish-splash in pools and water parks and take lots of baths.
Regarding history, the month of June is full of great memories and special dates. On June 8,1953, the Supreme Court ruled that segregation in Washington, D.C was unlawful. June 11, 2017, was the birth of my first grandchild–Naomi Christene VanBuren. June 14, 1877, Henry O. Flipper became the first African American to graduate from West Point (the United States Military Academy located in New York, in Orange County).
In addition, a nuclear decision was made by the state legislature of Louisiana on June 22,1983, by repealing the last racial classification law in the United States.
Last but not least, let your summer vibe soak in and keep you cool.
Chris Tyson is a contemporary columnist for The Huntsville Item.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.