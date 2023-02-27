Marge Flados

I wish I could give attribution to the person who wrote the following  Reasons I Owe My Parents but I cannot. It was something found in a file that hadn’t been opened in many years. So let it be known this column is not a product of my creative talents but certainly worth sharing in the hope it will bring a smile or two.

  1. My parents taught me to APPRECIATE A JOB WELL DONE: “If you’re going to kill each other, do it outside, I just finished cleaning.”
  2. My parents taught me RELIGION: “You better pray that will come out of the carpet.”
  3. My parents taught me about TIME TRAVEL:  “If  you don’t straighten up I am going to knock you into the middle of next week!”
  4. My parents taught me LOGIC: “Because I said so. That’s why.”
  5. My parents taught me MORE LOGIC: “If you fall out of that swing and break your neck, you’re not going to the store with me.”
  6. My parents taught me FORESIGHT:  “Make sure you wear clean underwear, in case you’re in an accident.”
  7. My parents taught me IRONY; “Keep crying and I’ll give you something to cry about.”
  8. My parents taught me about CONTORTIONISM: “Will you just look at that dirt on the back of your neck!”
  9. My parents taught me about STAMINA:  “You’ll sit there until all that spinach is gone.”
  10. My parents taught me about WEATHER: “This room of yours looks like a tornado went through it.”
  11. My parents taught me about HYPOCRISY:  “If I told you once, I’ve told you a million times, don’t exaggerate!”
  12. My parents taught me about THE CIRCLE OF LIFE: “I brought you into this world and I can take you out.”
  13. My parents taught me about ENVY:  “There are millions of less fortunate children in this world who don’t have wonderful parents like you do.”
  14. My parents taught me about ANTICIPATION:  “Just wait until we get home.”
  15. My parents taught me about RECEIVING:  “ You are going to get it when you get home!”
  16. My parents taught me MEDICAL SCIENCE:  “If you don’t stop crossing your eyes, they’re going to freeze that way.”
  17. My parents taught me ESP: “Put on your sweater: don’t you think I know when you are cold?”
  18. My parents taught me about JUSTICE: “One day you will have kids and I hope they turn out just like you!”

 

