I wish I could give attribution to the person who wrote the following Reasons I Owe My Parents but I cannot. It was something found in a file that hadn’t been opened in many years. So let it be known this column is not a product of my creative talents but certainly worth sharing in the hope it will bring a smile or two.
- My parents taught me to APPRECIATE A JOB WELL DONE: “If you’re going to kill each other, do it outside, I just finished cleaning.”
- My parents taught me RELIGION: “You better pray that will come out of the carpet.”
- My parents taught me about TIME TRAVEL: “If you don’t straighten up I am going to knock you into the middle of next week!”
- My parents taught me LOGIC: “Because I said so. That’s why.”
- My parents taught me MORE LOGIC: “If you fall out of that swing and break your neck, you’re not going to the store with me.”
- My parents taught me FORESIGHT: “Make sure you wear clean underwear, in case you’re in an accident.”
- My parents taught me IRONY; “Keep crying and I’ll give you something to cry about.”
- My parents taught me about CONTORTIONISM: “Will you just look at that dirt on the back of your neck!”
- My parents taught me about STAMINA: “You’ll sit there until all that spinach is gone.”
- My parents taught me about WEATHER: “This room of yours looks like a tornado went through it.”
- My parents taught me about HYPOCRISY: “If I told you once, I’ve told you a million times, don’t exaggerate!”
- My parents taught me about THE CIRCLE OF LIFE: “I brought you into this world and I can take you out.”
- My parents taught me about ENVY: “There are millions of less fortunate children in this world who don’t have wonderful parents like you do.”
- My parents taught me about ANTICIPATION: “Just wait until we get home.”
- My parents taught me about RECEIVING: “ You are going to get it when you get home!”
- My parents taught me MEDICAL SCIENCE: “If you don’t stop crossing your eyes, they’re going to freeze that way.”
- My parents taught me ESP: “Put on your sweater: don’t you think I know when you are cold?”
- My parents taught me about JUSTICE: “One day you will have kids and I hope they turn out just like you!”
M. Flados resides in Harlingen, Texas and can be reached at nflados@gmail.com
