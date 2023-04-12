Unbidden by any exterior reminder and after many decades had passed I found myself remembering Esther. In detail. Esther and her husband lived on a farm near ours and had resided in our homogenous Norwegian-American, Lutheran, farming community for decades. Esther and Art had no children and few relatives.
Art was a successful farmer and they lived in a two-story, white-painted farmhouse like most of the people in the community, but that is where Art and Esther’s typicality ended. Art could have been described as much like most of the men in the community but Esther was unique and very different. She was tall, angular with blue eyes, a narrow face and an abundant amount of beautiful, thick hair that left unrestrained, would have reached to her knees. When it was wound, twisted, rolled, braided and piled up on her head, it was a beautiful sight to behold and at least ten to twelve inches high. She customarily wore a brimmed hat on the top of her crowning glory which was held rather precariously in place by two hat pins thrust through the hat and into the hairdo to keep it on her head. The hat pins were longer than usual and had celluloid butterflies attached to their ends.
Esther was active in our local rural church and because she wrote poetry she was occasionally asked to read it for a Ladies Aid program. Esther would trim a roll of wallpaper to about 12 inches in width and write her lengthy poems on the back side of the wall paper so that as she read the poetry the roll would slowly unroll and the “pretty side” of the paper would be visible to the audience.. There would be a sheer lace-trimmed, delicate handkerchief tied to the palm side of her wedding ring so when she moved her left hand the handkerchief would waft and flow gently in the air space in front of her body. And of course if out in public the hat stayed on.
Esther’s skin was paper-white and she powdered her face with white face powder which at first glance made her resemble a Japanese Kabuki dancer. Her clothes were of good quality and she wore a preponderance of navy blue dresses covered with small colored flowers . One summer Sunday she showed up for Church Services wearing a beautiful underslip outside of her dress. It was made of pink satin and had several panels of lace inserted from the waist area to the hem located just above Esther’s ankles. She was quoted as saying her slip was ever so much prettier than her dress so she thought it should be worn over the dress, not under. This she did.
One fall day, my dad arrived on Art and Esther’s farm to do custom corn shelling. This was in the time when corn was picked in the field, stored in cribs and when the kernals needed to be removed from the corncob, a custom corn sheller would be hired to separate the kernals from the cobs. This is what my daddy did during the depression years to make extra money and somebody had to do it or the chickens and the animals would find it difficult to eat the corn.
After his arrival on the farm, in the process of backing his rig into place by the corncrib he spotted Esther in their sizable pigpen, strolling among the hogs, playing her violin as she strolled. He didn’t recognize the music: he was a country fiddler and played music for dancing the waltz, two-step or polka. He said Esther was playing something classical and also stated it looked as if the pigs were enjoying the music. She came over and greeted my father and explained how playing the violin for the pigs made them calm and willing to eat, grow fat and ready for market. Esther was totally comfortable in her skin.
Esther’s home was as amazing as she. I was there one time and what really impressed me were her collections of pressed flowers and butterflies. Then there were the spider webs. Esther had crocheted countless spider webs using ultra fine embroidery thread in varied colors which she then had attached to the ceiling corners of every room in the house. They were beautiful hand-made spider webs.
It was suspected that behind the eccentric façade was an astute, self-educated mind. This was evident from her vocabulary and also when she served on a committee or local board, people were amazed at what she knew and how effective she was in her support of wise decisions.
I was a child when I knew Esther but it would have been great knowing after becoming an adult. What a delightful friend she would have been. I shall never forget Esther. She was truly unforgettable.
M. Flados resides in Harlingen, Texas and can be reached at nflado@gmail.com
