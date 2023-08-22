As a member of a local discussion group for the past 25 years there were times I would never have delved into some of the selected topics had my membership provided another choice. Some club members are more cerebral than others and their topic suggestions are honored as often as it is felt we must. When Plato’s 7th letter was chosen I was not the only one who felt like saying, “Oh pul-eeze, do we have to?” Although it seemed overwhelming I chose to muddle thru.
Many of Plato’s concerns were that Justice Beauty and Equality should be accessible not so much to the senses as to the mind. Plato was born into an aristocratic famous family in 428 BCE and his thoughts and writings are still studied and debated today. He must have had a lot of free time in which to think his great thoughts and therein lies my next bit of information into the topic of the 7th Letter. Oddly, many wonder if he is indeed the author of the 7th letter. Some say no.
Long, long ago I read an essay by an ancient philosopher whose name I no longer remember and whose essay I should have forgotten, but didn’t, and remember it yet today. This author was convinced that there is a direct correlation between the availability of a servant class and the advancement of cultural progress and learned thinking. If someone has to clean his own gutters, mow his own lawn, take his kids to and from school, do menial tasks and earn a living there is no time to consider the topics of higher learning or indulge in profound thoughts. Plato would demonstrate the validity of that premise. This is just something to waller around in your mind like it has been stuck in mine for decades. Ironically, believing in the utopia of socialism spells doom for the required time for great thinking because with everyone made equal, one and all are using their time to clean their own gutters and perform other menial tasks.
Plato said the genus to which a thing belongs possesses a greater reality than the thing itself. So with all this time on his hands Plato could use his gifted mind to contemplate his belly button and expound on what it was: DEFINE IT BY NAME; yes it is a belly button. WHAT INDEED DO WE PERCEIVE IT TO BE? DID IT LOOK LIKE A BELLY BUTTON; was it round, square, an innie or an outie. WHAT DO WE KNOW ABOUT BELLY BUTTONS? Yes everyone has one. And LASTLY, YOUR OWN BELLY BUTTON IS THERE AND DOES INDEED EXIST. So back to an earlier statement that the thing itself has to take second place to that of which it is a part seems quite elementary to me. Yes, the belly button is not the most important part of anyone’s anatomy.
So I am back to the possible reality that only those who have lots of free time can contemplate the meaning of things. Plato must have had lots of it for his letters are very long, the 7th being the longest.
Plato is given attribution for saying “Beauty lies in the eye of the beholder.” I like that thought and think art is in the eye of the beholder, as well as great architecture or a good movie. Plato lived primarily in Athens, Greece but in his 7th Letter he describes his travels into Italy and Sicily where he not only wrote but involved himself in the politics of the area. During his long life he was a gifted thinker, scholar, philosopher and a man centuries ahead of his time. Looking back on my meager exposure to Plato, I do not regret a minute of the time spent reading about him and the opinions he wrote on topics that we continue to read, ponder and adapt to the present time.
M. Flados resides in Harlingen and can be reached at nflados@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.