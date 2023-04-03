The Cambridge University Press defines reciprocation as the fact of feeling or behaving toward someone else in the same way as they feel or behave toward you.
This word has been dancing around in my head for months and I put it on paper after reading what was sent to me. An article from The Austin Chronicle reports a 71 year old deaf woman whose arm was broken after she was jailed due to a misunderstanding at the Austin airport.
The short story is a hearing-impaired woman traveling alone for the first time, and her hearing aide was not working properly and did not hear the announcement for her connecting flight. She approached the counter several times for clarification and the ticket agents became irritated and called the police.
She was stripped in jail. When she complained the jailer tighten the cuffs too much, the result was a break in her arm that went untreated for three days. The complete story can be found at austinchronicle.com.
I thought irritation was required to be a ticket agent.
I was outraged that this elderly woman was treated so badly. That could have been my mother or your mother. I wanted to find the perpetrators and punish them.
Would they really get what they all deserved for their actions? Why are we so angry in this country?
This is not an isolated incident, as these violations of human decency are happening exponentially in our city, state and country.
There are many times my behavior is modified or controlled because of the principles of reciprocity. I would never want something like this to happen to my family members or anyone I know or don’t know. When and how can we get control of this fever of anger that is spreading? Or maybe it has always been here and given the right watering it flourishes.
The Golden Rule, otherwise known as the ethic of reciprocity, is a well-known code that states that one should treat others as they themselves would like to be treated.
Can we as a “civilized” society do better?
According to the US Census Bureau, more than 56 million adults ages 65 and older live in the United States, accounting for about 16.9% of the nation’s population.
By 2030, when the last of the baby boomer generation ages into older adulthood, it is projected that there will be more than 73.1 million older adults. The Center for Disease Control estimates that up to 1 in 4 (26 percent) of the adults in the US will have some type of disability.
We have become desensitize to the news stories of all the injustices around us. You cannot legislate kindness or decency but our law makers can legislate laws that make common sense.
Maybe we are not so civilized after all, just semi civilized. We can tolerate anything as long as it is not my grandmother or in my back yard.
Now is the time we all confess our sins and join hands to save our seniors. One day if you are lucky, you will be a senior.
