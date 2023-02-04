As a parent, have you ever been involved in your child’s parent teacher organization?
It’s a wonderful opportunity to serve on a local school PTO to represent your child’s school as a role model and to enhance the educational experience of the students they serve.
PTOs are nonprofit groups of parent volunteers designed to complement the school’s purpose of supporting and improving the connection between the school and the parents.
A PTO can be used as a vital sounding board in the discussion of school issues and programs. The role and scope of a PTO may vary among school districts and campuses.
With that being said, a resounding Hornet shout out to the Huntsville High School parent-teacher organization.
The current president-Janet Culak and vice president-Angie Zapatero, work together like a “hand in a glove.”
Their service and dedication is translated in their efforts to interact with the students at school.
Every other Thursday, they sell fresh-buttery popcorn during the students’ lunch periods to acquire funds for teacher appreciation (once a month) and to provide student scholarships (3-7) at the end of the school year.
They make popcorn with their heart and hands, and it is the best tasting popcorn from the West side of the Mason Dixon Line.
The aroma penetrates through the aged brick walls of the hallways and somehow connects to my sensitive nostrils and growling stomach. What a treat it is!
Last week during a winter blast, the PTO served the faculty and staff sandwiches and delicious Olive Garden soups during their lunch periods.
Teachers had a choice of Zuppa Toscana soup, Gnocchi soup, Minestrone soup, or Pasta e Fagioli.
There was a surplus of soups for multiple bowls and go-arounds.
The soups were humm, humm, good!
I am convinced that the HHS PTO truly values and appreciates the faculty and staff, and loves the students they serve. On the list, they are in a class all by themselves, and I appreciate them.
Let us cheer for Huntsville High School PTO. Two bits (25 cents), four bits (50 cents), six bits (75 cents), a dollar; all for the PTO, stand up and holler. Hip-hip-hooray!
I encourage any parent who is looking to make a difference in their school and community, to consider joining your child’s parent teacher organization.
It will be a lifetime investment.
Chris Tyson is a transitional and retired public school educator with more than thirty years of experience. She is a contemporary columnist for The Huntsville Item.
