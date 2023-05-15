It is time to hit your reset button. It’s not your alarm clock or smart-watch, it’s not the mileage on your automobile, or the protective passwords on your financial accounts.
The reset button that requires personal and immediate attention is you. It is time for you to clear out the clutter and cobweb corners of your life and alter your mindset.
Have you observed more anxiety, a lack of focus and clear decision making in your life, lately? If so, you are a prime candidiate for a reset day.
This is Mental Health Awareness Week and it all begins in the mind. A reset day is needed periodically to rest and rejuvenate the mind, body, and soul. This day is indicative of the great escape from the cares, burdens, and a busy work week of life.
When one pauses to experience self-care, a new perspective on life emerges and produces a realignment of values and revisits your “why.”
When we take time off from time, it provides a passageway to disengage our busy mind to unwind, recharge and recover. Do it now, before you prematurely exit this world permanently.
There are seven days of the week; mindful-Monday, tune-in-Tuesday, wellness-Wednesday, thoughtful-Thursday, affirm yourself Friday, sensational-Saturday, and a soothing-Sunday (compliments of Kindall C. Tyson).
Choose any day (s) that work best for you. Help yourself to re-prioritize what’s more important. It is imperative that you reduce stress and anxiety from your life. Scientists have learned that stress can actually kill brian cells. If you think your work is too significant that you cannot reset, think again.
Read about the recent health crisis of Jamie Foxx. I highly recommend anyone to drive by a graveyard and take a panoramic view of the gravesite. Internalize what you see and maybe that observation can modify your decision.
Research indicates it takes approximately 90 days for the brain to reset itself.
Your brain needs nutrition, stimulation, and relaxation. Do you recall the colossal impact of COVID?
COVID forced the entire world to reset and we are living with the aftermath. Meanwhile, take your reset day and tie up those loose ends on your to-do list. Let your day become therapeutic to entice you to be a better person and not a bitter one.
As revealed, why is it critical for the human body to rest? Well, from the beginning of time, the Most High created the heavens and the earth and all that dwell within, including humankind, within six days.
Then He looked at what He had done, and said it was good. By the seventh day, God had finished his work, and so He rested.
God blessed the seventh day and made it special because on that day he rested from his work. God wants you to rest and reset because you are special to Him. Can anyone debate with the Creator about this and win?
At this time, reset your love, admiration, and gratitude for your mother, guardian, or care taker, on this Mother’s Day. A mother’s love possesses no boundaries regarding the love for her children.
When in doubt, just touch her heart with a warm embrace. Happy Mother’s Day to all the beloved, beautiful, and blessed mothers!
Chris Tyson is a contemporary columnist for The Huntsville Item.
