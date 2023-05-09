Southwestward from Huntsville some 35 miles in the 1830s, lived a little family of McIntyres. The mother, Margaret, lived with her son, Robert, and his wife, Sarah. Just to the east was the home of her other son, William. William was likely a widower at the time of our story, which story centers on two of these principles, first Sarah, then her brother-in-law, William.
To set the saga of Sarah, first know that it was the custom of pioneers of this area to bring their horses, and if possible, their cattle, to the front of the house at night. This to facilitate their protection from prowling Indians and others. On many nights, when their husbands were away, pioneer wives would sit on the front porch with a gun on their lap, as guards.
Which brings us to Sarah, who would take the practice to a higher level. Many times, to avoid discovery by a potential marauder on these occasions, she would sleep, if indeed sleep were possible, on the roof of the house, complete with gun in place.
Now we switch to the 18th of April 1836. Sam Houston and his army were enroute to engage Santa Anna at what turned out to be the fields of San Jacinto. As they made camp, on examining a bulletin from a captured Mexican Courier they learned that General Cos, of Santa Anna’s Army, was due near their site off Buffalo Bayou, by the 2Oth.
Seizing the moment, Sam Houston realized the time was near for Texas’s rendezvous with destiny. Accordingly, Houston ordered the mustering of a 150-man force to remain in place, to guard the sick and wounded, along with the ammunition, while the remainder headed to finally engage Santa Anna.
Difficult it was to muster the required 150-man force, however three brave Williams, beginning with our William McIntyre, along with his neighbors, William Kennard and William Zuber, agreed to remain. One can only imagine the magnitude of the decision to remain knowing that General Cos would soon be near, with 600 fresh and fully armed personnel! This to engage a Texan force not only small by comparison, scarcely a fourth the size, while comprised largely of the sick and wounded.
And so, Cos came at the appointed time. However, as it would be at the Pivotal Battle of San Jacinto on April 21st, miracles were also in store at the baggage camp; General Cos received orders to move on to join Santa Anna.
Thus, it was that the Baggage Train personnel and ammunition survived, while Sam Houston surprised Santa Anna, even by then with Cos’s troops on board, in perhaps the most decisive and far-reaching victory in world history.
Great was the courage of the Texas men, even as their awesome women faced similar odds back at the home fires.
Robin Montgomery is a native of Conroe, Texas, and holds a PhD from the University of Oklahoma. His professional background includes a career as professor at Southwestern Oklahoma State University, along with four years as professor of international relations for a graduate program in Europe for U.S. Military officers.His book is “Cradle of the Texas Republic” is now on sale at the Sam Houston Museum, Wigwam Neosho Bookstore.
