Evidence depicts indelibly that the Bida(Bedias) Indians, early inhabitants of our area, played a pivotal role in the international intrigue of the 18th century.
There is even feasibility behind their claim to be the original Indians of Texas. However, a few examples from the early nineteenth century will demonstrate that the temperament of the Bidai conditioned a variety of behavioral patterns.
On the one hand, the Bidai were cordial and even most helpful to the newly arrived Anglo-Americans. For example, Jesse Grimes, the first chief justice of original Montgomery County, which included later Walker County, held a member of the tribe in the highest confidence. When Jesse would be gone for an extended period, he felt comfortable leaving his precious family under the protection of the trusted Bidai Warrior.
Then there was the experience of the intriguing Baptist Minister and basically founder of the Texas Rangers, Daniel Parker. Upon arriving in the area in the early eighteen thirties with his family and members of his Pilgrim Baptist Church, the group found comforting hospitality in a Bidai encampment. While there, they received a cordial visit and welcome from none other than Sam Houston, dressed Indian style in buckskin and moccasins.
On the other hand, there was another side of the Bidai mindset. Here we draw upon the experiences of Rachel Plummer, the daughter of James W. Parker, brother of Daniel and once pastor of Mt. Pleasant church which met occasionally within the area now comprising Huntsville State Prison.
Rachel suffered captivity by Indians at Fort Parker on May 19th, 1836. Several of her family and extended family met death on that fateful day, including her grandmother. Among the others kidnapped was Cynthia Ann Parker, destined to become the mother of the last Great Comanche Chief, Quanah Parker.
The make-up of the Indians at Fort Parker was largely Comanche. However, among them, according to Rachel Plummer, were representatives of the Bidai.
Ransomed after twenty-one grueling months, Rachel wrote the first published account of a white captive of the Indians in Texas. Entitled the Rachel Plummer Narrative, the book recorded her experiences with the Comanches. For example, she witnessed, helplessly, as her captors killed her new born child because it took too much of her time away from her assigned chores.
In March of 1837, these same captors moved to the headwaters of the Arkansas River to join a gigantic gathering of various tribes. She stated that “It was the greatest assemblage of people I ever saw.
The council was held on a high eminence, descending every way, the encampments were as close as they could stand one to another, but how far they extended I know not, for I could not discern the outer edge of the encampment with my naked eye.” Having by then languished ten months among her overlords, she understood the basics of the Comanche language.
Confirming what she heard in the Indian tongue was a Bidai, a member of the gathering. On approaching her, glaring, he confirmed her understanding that the Indians were planning to make slaves of the whites. Then, in the first English she had heard in ten months, that Bidai cursed her.
Who were the Bidai Really? On several levels, this is one of the most intriguing and unfinished stories in the history of our area. Statues depicting the Bidai may be seen one block northeast of Huntsville’s “Courthouse Square”, on the site of the Historic Pleasant Gray Complex.
Robin Montgomery is a native of Conroe, Texas, and holds a PhD from the University of Oklahoma. His professional background includes a career as professor at Southwestern Oklahoma State University, along with four years as professor of international relations for a graduate program in Europe for U.S. Military officers.His book is “Cradle of the Texas Republic” is now on sale at the Sam Houston Museum, Wigwam Neosho Bookstore.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.