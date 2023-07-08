With this “Run Away Supreme Court,” and its efforts to give control of our nation to the special interest, so much of the hard fought progress in America is being negated. The extremely unusual factor in the decisions that are being made by them, is the fact that a majority of Americans do not agree with them, nor support their decisions. Their actions in conjunction with the agenda of the house majority and the governors of some states are bending the arc of justice in a totally negative direction.
In order for our nation to live up to those ideals that make for a great nation, there must be a concerted effort in every community, every town and city, every state and territory and in the entirety of America, to become informed and work together.
With the current overall attitude of division in America, there is a real challenge to developing an environment where open and honest communications can sprout an atmosphere of sensitivity and respect among the diverse population.
This country is not color blind, never has been color blind and never will be color blind. The idea that America should be color blind is not realistic.
What is realistic is that in order to establish a national environment of peace, respect, open communications, cooperation and national progress, there has to be recognition that America is truly a diverse nation. This diversity should be appreciated as an asset and not a dividing factor.
There have been time periods in our nation’s history when different groups of people in a community have come together to help each other during difficult situations. Even during slavery and Jim Crow times, there have been good free people who stepped up and provided assistance to those persons in need.
In my life time, I can recall situations that I observed with others, as well as my own personal experiences, where white and black people lived together and accepted each other as friends. I have been blessed to have been the benefactor of those kind of relationships, as a youth and later as an adult.
There has been a concerted effort, since the beginning of our nation, not to appreciate nor give credit and record the contributions of minorities, especially African-Americans.
In spite of the challenges faced by African-Americans in this nation, numerous contributions have been made by them that have benefited the entire world. Unfortunately, so many contributions have not been recognized nor recorded.
A classic example is Dr. Roscoe W. Lewis, Professor of Biochemistry and Biophysics .If you Google Dr. Lewis there is a one paragraph description for him that basically states that he became the first African-American Professor in the history of Texas A&M University when he was hired in 1970. Upon his retirement in 1984, Lewis was accorded the rank of Professor Emeritus by the Board of Regents, the first African-American to be so honored.
During my four years of undergraduate studies at Prairie View A&M College, later Prairie View A&M University, I worked for Dr. Lewis in his research laboratory as a laboratory assistant. His research included working with poultry to establish the ability to do successful transplants and not have their bodies reject foreign skin, through the development of anti-rejection drugs.
Because of Dr. Lewis’ research results, many thousands of human lives have been extended because of the anti-rejection drugs he developed. This research occurred at Prairie View A&M prior to the time that Texas A&M was integrated and Dr. Lewis was forced to leave Prairie View and go to Texas A&M.
Another example is an African-American who was born in Huntsville, Texas on September 24, 1908 and became a teacher and coach . When World War II began, he enlisted in the United States Army and later became one of the first African-Americans from Walker County to serve in the military as an officer. When World War II ended, he stayed in Germany in the Army Reserves as a military police officer and accepted a position as a Civilian Education Advisor. He established the first education center in Germany for the American Troops and worked with the University of Maryland to develop a program to enable the troops to earn a high school diploma. After his death on December 25, 1981, at his funeral services, the United States Army recognized his contributions to the development of the General Education Development Program, the GED Program.
If you Google LTC (Ret) Ulysses Wesby Watkins, you will find a brief mention of this contribution.
Dr Richard K. Watkins is a Huntsville, Texas native who graduated from Sam Houston High in 1961. He received his Bachelor’s Degree from Prairie View A&M University, MBA Degree from Texas Southern University and Doctor’s of Educational Leadership from Nova Southeastern University. He is a Vietnam Veteran who served as a Combat Helicopter Pilot with subsequent military service as Chief of the Faculty Development Division at the Primary Helicopter School in Fort Walters, Texas. Watkins is co-founder of the Veterans Ministry at Windsor Village in Houston, Texas and currently serve as Criminal Justice Chair and Executive Board Member of the Texas State Conference of NAACP. He is a retired Texas Prison Senior Warden and has been co-owner of Watkins Consulting for 42 years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.