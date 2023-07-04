Elections do have consequences and what has happened to the Supreme Court, the highest court in this nation, is nothing short of criminal. They are a “Run Away Supreme Court.” They are reflecting the current political environment that is bent on reversing the hands of time to an era of white supremacy. What they are doing does not represent what a majority of Americans expect them to do, as shown in recent surveys where the Supreme Court’s rating is at such a low point for citizens confidence.
This Supreme Court has established as priorities for its actions to; control the bodies of women, eliminate voting rights and equal rights, relegate certain groups of citizens as second call citizens, make up their own rules that deviate from the intent established in the Constitution, to cater to the so called religious conservatives and to personally behave unethically in ways that caters to special interest and shows that they are above the law.
The Supreme Court has been stacked with justices who represent that segment of our society that want to maintain control by any and every means necessary. Even though they say otherwise, they are making every effort to centralize control of America in the hands of the special interest groups, by actively dividing this nation.
They have convinced so many Americans, at least 74 million, that Affirmative Action is designed to take away opportunities from white people and give them to minorities.
This is the “Big Lie.” Affirmative Action was always designed to open up opportunities for those persons who have been historically denied their rights to participate in the American Dream and to enhance the quality of life for the entire nation. This is accomplished by making the talents and abilities of everyone available in the process of building a better America.
What happens when you completely eliminate any particular group of people from participating in any process? You loose all of what they have to contribute to the success of the process.
Affirmative Action and diversity are assets to businesses and not liabilities.
What happens when you close the doors to African Americans in all of the top educational institutions in the nation? You close the doors to the development of all of their talents and abilities that could be utilized in the making of a better and stronger America.
There has never been an issue with the qualifications for those Black students who were able to gain entry into those top universities. The only issue has been the lack of opportunity for those qualified Blacks to enter.
What is quite interesting, as an example, is the fact that 43 percent of the students enrolled in Harvard University gained entrance on a non-merit basis. In other words, they are there under the legacy admissions system which allows students to gain entry because they had family to previously attend and/or the family has made significant financial contributions to that university.
Another quite interesting area of exemption to this Supreme Court ruling is that all military academies are exempt from the no Affirmative Action requirement. Again, this is not unusual because Black People have been used by this nation since 1619 to build this country and to fight its wars. Blacks have fought in every American war and conflict and have never received the benefits promised them. A classic example is how Black service members were treated at the end of both world wars. When the wars were won in Europe, Black Soldiers were the first to be put on ships and transported back to America were they received no hero’s welcome, instead, they were not allowed to even purchase items from the military stores. For those Black service members traveling home in the South, they were required to ride on the back of the trains and were subjected to those Jim Crow Laws they had left behind when they left their homes to go and fight for this country. Some of them were even lynched because they refused to accept inhumane treatment after serving this nation in combat.
The bottomline is race. Primarily, people of color, mostly African Americans have been the main targets of those efforts to keep them out of the top universities.
This is nothing new for Black Folks who survived 246 years of slavery where they were not considered human beings, but treated as property and not allowed to learn to read and write. After slavery was declared ended, they were not free but many were either just turned out without any resources or they were kept on the plantations to be exploited. Additional years of living under the “Jim Crow” rule that still exist even today, causing constance struggles, by many, to just survive.
This article is probably an example as to why there is this movement to ban books that record this nation’s true history in our schools and universities. There appears to be this attitude by some that white students should not be exposed to the truth about this nation’s history because it might make them feel bad. With knowledge, there is an opportunity to develop sensitivity which will provide a gateway to communications and understanding.
In spite of the many challenges experienced by African Americans, they have been able to make positive contributions to the world. This writer has been blessed to personally know several of them.
Dr Richard K. Watkins is a Huntsville, Texas native who graduated from Sam Houston High in 1961. He received his Bachelor’s Degree from Prairie View A&M University, MBA Degree from Texas Southern University and Doctor’s of Educational Leadership from Nova Southeastern University. He is a Vietnam Veteran who served as a Combat Helicopter Pilot with subsequent military service as Chief of the Faculty Development Division at the Primary Helicopter School in Fort Walters, Texas. Watkins is co-founder of the Veterans Ministry at Windsor Village in Houston, Texas and currently serve as Criminal Justice Chair and Executive Board Member of the Texas State Conference of NAACP. He is a retired Texas Prison Senior Warden and has been co-owner of Watkins Consulting for 42 years.
