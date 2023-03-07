Support pantyhose are not the most attractive garment in a wardrobe but for many they are a blessing. They come in various strengths: Mild, which means they look great but provide little benefit, Medium Compression which means they look fairly good, but the therapy is minimal and Firm which means they compress your legs to the point where your voice squeaks, bending the knees takes some effort and a lot of what is below the waist is pushed above it.
Whether for venous insufficiency or various other conditions of the lower extremities, support panty hose may be the determining factor in your willingness to go dancing with your “lover-kink” after working all day. (Assuming people really do that.)
My only complaint with support hose is their cost!
There is something about paying $24.95 for a pair of unattractive panty hose that makes me tetchy. That fact notwithstanding, some of us should consider them necessary for our well-being.
Wise nurses wear support panty hose. It is what keeps them upright after a day on their feet and nurses should not leave home without them. However support hose have some unfortunate characteristics: they seek that part of one’s anatomy that is the smallest in circumference and for the lucky among us, that would be the ankles.
This garment takes about 20 minutes to pull on and up and then about two hours to settle, forming a little lateral bridge about six inches above the knees and is why nurses walk funny.
Having experienced many years with my lower extremities encased in support hose, when they settle to just above the knee I know from experience it tends to make nurses crabby.
Those of us in the nursing profession have a choice to make: to be jolly old girls with edematous ankles or have small ankles, venous integrity and snap like a turtle when asked “Is it time for my pain pill”? Unfortunate choice, that.
After 16 years I adapted to them, realized their value to my good health and continued to recommend them to young people entering the nursing profession.
This recommendation was usually met with a dismissive look that intimated they were listening to nonsense.
Not wanting to belabor the issue the subject was not mentioned regularly but some time in the future those who failed to take the advice of the wiser among them would glance down at their shoes tops and say, “Oh No! Not that! Must I wear those things?”
We would solemnly nod our heads in the affirmation as we hobbled our way along the hospital corridors.
M. Flados is a resident of Harlingen, Texas and can be reached at nflados@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.